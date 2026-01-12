Michigan basketball slides in AP poll following first loss of season

Michigan Wolverines basketball has fallen from No. 2 to No. 4 in the AP poll following four-straight weeks at the previous spot. The Wolverines hung on to win at Penn State, 74-72, but suffered their first loss of the season to Wisconsin later in the week, falling 91-88 at Crisler Center.

Michigan received 29 first-place votes last week and didn’t get any this week. Arizona tallied 60, while No. 2 Iowa State grabbed one.

Here’s the top 10: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 UConn, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Purdue, No. 6 Duke, No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Nebraska, No. 9 Gonzaga, No. 10 Vanderbilt.

While it was on the cusp, Michigan hasn’t been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since the Jan. 28, 2013 release. The Wolverines were No. 1 that season for one week, falling to Indiana at the end of it and dropping down to No. 3.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 14-1 with its next game coming Wednesday night at Washington.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 5 Purdue, No. 8 Nebraska, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 13 Illinois.

The Wolverines play road games against Purdue (Feb. 17) and Illinois (Feb. 27), a home-and-home with Michigan State (Jan. 30 in East Lansing; March 8 in Ann Arbor) and will host Nebraska (Jan. 27).

Coming out of the seventh week of the college basketball season, Michigan is the No. 1 team on KenPom, ranking seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency and first on defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET rankings, with four quad 1 wins.

Michigan head coach Dusty May believes the West Coast trip (at Washington, at Oregon) comes at a good time for the Wolverines, who are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the year. The Wolverines will use the time away from Ann Arbor to grow closer to the team.

“We’re confident that the time spent together will be used wisely,” May said Monday. “So, we have to get better this week — much better prior to when we play at Washington, and then use that to learn more about ourselves as we prepare for Oregon. Two tough environments to play in. Washington is starting to play their best basketball right about now.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Arizona (60 first-place votes)

2. Iowa State (1)

3. UConn

4. Michigan

5. Purdue

6. Duke

7. Houston

8. Nebraska

9. Gonzaga

10. Vanderbilt

11. BYU

12. Michigan State

13. Illinois

14. North Carolina

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. Arkansas

18. Alabama

19. Florida

20. Louisville

21. Georgia

22. Clemson

23. Utah State

24. Tennessee

25. Seton Hall