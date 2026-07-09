From boat rides to barbecues, Michigan basketball team is sticking together

Michigan Wolverines basketball has seen the majority of the roster decide to stay with the program following the departure of head coach Dusty May to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. is expected to lead the way for at least the next season, and the players are fully on board.

“I think he was the most overqualified assistant coach in the country the last two years,” senior forward Harrison Hochberg told Hail Media. “He recruited and coached Cade Cunningham in college. He’s turning out pretty well right now.”

May was perhaps the best coach in the country when he was in college, but he also had an all-star staff.

“I believe that Dusty May is the best basketball coach on the planet, and I think when he wins an NBA championship in the next three to five years, he’s going to solidify that. But the real power in our team was Dusty being able to rely on our other guys,” Hochberg revealed. “Mike Boynton was our defensive guru. I really remember Dusty stepping onto the defensive side of practice maybe once or twice in two years. All credit to Dusty for that, for finding guys that he could trust and just being able to trust them in general.”

Since it wasn’t just May with his fingerprints on Michigan’s style of play, it will remain very similar in this next iteration.

“Our defense is going to be the exact same,” Hochberg said. “Our offense is going to be as close as it was the last two years, as far as the schemes and the concepts we run. It would be kind of weird to just start running a completely different offense when we had a top-five offense in the country last year.”

Player after player has mentioned that Boynton has had a strong relationship with Michigan players since either their recruitments or their arrivals on campus.

“I love Mike,” Hochberg said. “Him and I are very close. We’re both New Yorkers. We’re both huge Yankees fans. So, we bonded on that pretty quickly. And he’s just such a good dude. He’s a very personable guy. All of those reasons go into why he will succeed.”

Michigan sophomore guard Trey McKenney is particularly close with Boynton, and he and Hochberg helped wrangle the group and make sure they stayed on the same page.

“They could’ve hired anyone and I would’ve stayed,” Hochberg said. “Not as a discredit to Mike; I was very excited that it was him. But Trey and Mike are very close. That was his personal coach the last year. So, I know Trey was really excited about the opportunity to play for him.

“But Trey and I took it upon ourselves to try to keep the group together as much as possible, and we set up a lot of different team activities.

“We had barbecues at my house. We rented a boat one day on Whitmore Lake, which was awesome. Just had a few different player meetings and stuff like that, just trying to keep the group in the same room as much as possible. And kind of telling guys, ‘Look around. We all believed Sunday night when we went to bed when Coach May was still the coach that we could win a national championship, and we’re all going to go to bed Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday believing the same thing.’

“If the guys in the locker room don’t change, we’re going to be good. I think everyone started believing that. As time progressed, the last two weeks you’ve seen every single kid recommit.”