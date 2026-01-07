Michigan basketball survives scare from Penn State, wins 74-72 in Happy Valley

Michigan Wolverines basketball survived a scare from Penn State Tuesday night in Happy Valley, with a Nittany Lion three-pointer at the buzzer failing to go down, winning 74-72 to improve to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Michigan shot 46 percent from the field to Penn State’s 365 but committed 12 turnovers and allowed 15 offensive rebounds.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded:

First half

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg was a game-time decision with a calf bruise but got the start and scored on the Wolverines’ first possession, off an assist from sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. However, Lendeborg didn’t look quite right even early on, limping a bit.

The Wolverines trailed 10-6 at the under-16 media timeout, with 3 turnovers, an allowed put-back at the rim and a missed layup of their own.

Turnovers plagued Michigan early on, with 5 in the game’s first seven minutes, but the Wolverines tied the game at 12-12 after falling behind 12-6. Junior center Aday Mara got going with a lob dunk off a feed from sophomore guard L.J. Cason. Moments later, he chucked ahead a deep, two-handed pass almost the full length of the court to Cason, who was fouled and made both free throws to equal up the score at the 12:11 mark.

After the 12-6 start, Penn State missed 10-straight field goal attempts, with Michigan’s defense keeping the team afloat amid a sloppy offensive start.

Cason kept his strong segment of play going with an and-one layup in transition (missed free throw) to put Michigan up 19-14, and then graduate guard Nimari Burnett scored five points in a row to put the Wolverines up 24-17, which was the score at the 8:01 mark, when Penn State called timeout.

Junior guard Elliot Cadeau air-balled a three earlier but splashed one off a pass out of the post from Johnson to put Michigan up 27-21, starting a quick 6-0 run to go up 30-21. But Penn State’s Josh Reed hit a three on a second-chance opportunity to cut the deficit to 30-24 with 4:08 remaining. U-M held a 32-24 edge after a freshman guard Trey McKenney mid-range jumper at 3:36, just before the final media break of the half.

Mara’s passing was off the charts in the first half, with 4 assists to lead Michigan. He had one to McKenney for a corner three to make it a 37-27 game at the 1:53 mark. Cason then tripled with 38 seconds to go, giving him 14 points, tying his career high for a game (Cleveland State in 2024-25).

The Wolverines turned the ball over 6 times and allowed 9 offensive rebounds for 10 second-chance points but still led by nine at the break, 40-31. Michigan shot 52 percent from the field to Penn State’s 31, with the Wolverines going 5-of-14 from beyond the three-point arc. Cason led all scorers with 14.

Second half

Michigan didn’t get all of its sloppy play out of the system in the first half — it continued into the second, too. The Wolverines allowed a layup for Ivan Juric on a goaltend by Johnson, before turning the ball over on the ensuing inbound. Penn State cut the deficit to 4 points, 40-36, at the 18:35 mark, but Michigan started to settle back in. Cadeau made a layup, Burnett drilled a three and senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. was scrappy down low to get a steal and draw a foul, making both free throws to mark a 7-0 run (47-36). Burnett made a layup to put the Wolverines up 49-40 with 16:06 remaining.

Lendeborg was having a quiet game until he had a stellar stretch with a strong take through traffic for a layup on the right side of the lane (51-40), had a good contest to force a miss on the other end, led the fast break, drew a foul and made both free throws (53-40). Michigan led by that score when PSU head coach Mike Rhoades called timeout with 15:14 to go.

McKenney made a contested layup, and then Gayle and McKenney hit back-to-back threes to put Michigan ahead 61-48. Penn State wasn’t going away quietly, though, and was shooting 50 percent from the field through the first eight-plus minutes of the half.

Juric’s second three of the game cut Michigan’s lead to 63-55, and a foul on Gayle 90 feet from the bucket put Juric at the line to make a pair of free throws to make it 63-57 at the 7:50 mark. Penn State went to a zone that disrupted Michigan’s offensive flow, and the Wolverines had missed four-consecutive field goal attempts at that point.

The Nittany Lions cut it to 63-60 with 7:13 to go, with Freddie Dilione V nailing a three, and then he trimmed the U-M edge to 676-3 minutes later (4:58 mark). Michigan and Penn State went back and forth for a stretch, and U-M failed to separate due in part to two missed front ends of one-and-ones from Mara. Gayle had a big offensive rebound off a missed three from graduate forward Will Tschetter and powered back up for two points to give the Wolverines a 73-65 advantage ahead of the 2:42 media timeout.

Michigan led by only one point, 73-72, after seven-straight points from Penn State, highlighted by a three from Melih Tunca and 4 free throws. The last two foul shots were made by Eli Rice, who drew the fifth personal on Johnson, who had to leave the game with 1:04 to go.

Michigan missed threes in between an offensive rebound by Lendeborg (McKenney, Cadeau), leaving the door open for Penn State, but Dilione missed a mid-range jumper on the other end, and Mara grabbed the board and was fouled. In the double bonus, he missed the first but made the second to put Michigan up 74-72 with 15 seconds remaining. Penn State called timeout to draw something up against the Wolverines’ zone, but Dilione’s three-pointer at the buzzer was anything but clean, more of a heave than a shot, and it fell off the mark. The Wolverines survived, 74-72.

Michigan vs. Penn State box score