Three Michigan players are first-round picks in latest NBA mock draft

Michigan Wolverines basketball has one of the best teams in the nation and stands as the national title favorite in the final week of the regular season. Multiple standouts on a talented roster, of course, will have decisions to make after the year.

The Athletic analyst Sam Vecenie released his latest mock draft, and three Michigan players slotted in the first round in graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 19 to the Charlotte Hornets, via the Phoenix Suns), sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 22 to the Los Angeles Lakers) and junior center Aday Mara (No. 27 to the Boston Celtics).

Michigan hasn’t had three first-round picks since Rumeal Robinson, Loy Vaught and Terry Mills were all selected in 1990, coming off a national championship in 1989.

Here’s a look at where each prospect stands:

Yaxel Lendeborg, No. 19 to the Charlotte Hornets (via Phoenix Suns)

Perhaps the frontrunner for Big Ten Player of the Year honors, Lendeborg is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, impacting almost every part of the game. He can guard point guards, as he did against fellow first-team All-Big Ten candidate Keaton Wagler and the No. 6 pick in this mock last week, with his versatility being a strength on the defensive end.

“Lendeborg helped himself this season by transferring to Michigan and performing as one of the best players on one of the best teams in the country,” Vecenie wrote. “His counting numbers are down from their heights when he was at UAB, but he’s averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing aggressive defense across the court, often in a more perimeter-based role than what we saw previously. He’s also an active help defender with excellent hands, as he consistently rotates across to block weakside shots and is disruptive getting into passing lanes.

“So why isn’t he higher, given that he’s listed 6-foot-9 with a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan? He’s going to be 24 before he plays an NBA game, and the jumper has been questionable this season, as he’s shot just 31 percent from 3. If Lendeborg can’t shoot, teams might wonder if he’d be more of a big than a wing and worry about the offensive role. Still, he’s enormous, skilled and makes a massive impact on the box score every night. I consistently get a range of No. 12 to No. 24 for him.”

Morez Johnson Jr., No. 22 to the Los Angeles Lakers

An Illinois transfer, Johnson has broken out in his second season of college basketball, recording 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest, while shooting 65.2 percent from the field.

“Johnson is one of my favorite players in college basketball,” Vecenie wrote of the Michigan star. “He’s one of the most efficient players in the country, averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 65 percent from the field. He gets to the foul line four times per game and makes 79 percent of those. He’s a tough rebounder who is physical on the interior and crashes with his long arms. But I love Johnson the most on defense, as I think he’s the best defender on one of the three best defenses in college basketball. He’s tremendous as a post defender, flying around in help and showcasing switchability on the perimeter. He’s an incredibly versatile player on that end.

“Where are teams worried? Johnson is a bit undersized for his role despite his strength and doesn’t have a ton of offensive versatility. Essentially, he’s a play finisher around the interior. That skill set is reminiscent of Isaiah Stewart, and Stewart has turned into a very valuable player for the Detroit Pistons.”

Aday Mara, No. 27 to the Boston Celtics

The 7-foot-3 big man is putting up 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 assists in 22.5 minutes per game, and ascending his game at the right time as Michigan enters the stretch run.

“After a disappointing first two years at UCLA, Mara has worked his way back into draft consideration by being one of the best shot blockers in college basketball while also being arguably the best passing 7-footer,” Vecenie wrote. “He’s swatting nearly three attempts per game, contesting everything on the interior when he’s set. Michigan uses his creativity and intelligence on offense well by having him sometimes initiate sets out high or on the wing as a passer, where he’s elite at finding cutters from all sorts of fun looks. He’s dishing out 2.4 assists per game and has thrown some highlight reel-worthy looks. He’s also averaging 11.4 points while shooting 67.7 percent from the field.”

