Three Michigan basketball players invited to 2026 NBA Combine

Three Michigan Wolverines basketball standouts — forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara — have been invited to the 2026 NBA Combine, which will take place May 10-17 in Chicago.

Lendeborg, a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year, is out of eligibility after six seasons of college basketball, but Johnson (two years) and Mara (one) each have remaining eligibility. Johnson and Mara have until May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw from the draft in order to compete in the 2026-27 college season.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau, who also declared for the draft, didn’t receive a combine invite.

Here’s the full list of the 73 prospects invited:

All four players, including the three invited, helped lead Michigan to the program’s second-ever national championship, with a 37-3 season that culminated with a 69-63 title game victory over Connecticut.

Head coach Dusty May said this week that he doesn’t recruit players to withdraw from the draft, instead standing in full support of the process.

“I can tell you they’re all training with their agencies,” the Michigan coach added. “I think Elliot has been the most clear, saying that he wanted to use this to get feedback, to have a positive experience.

“I think Morez and Aday are gauging the interest of the NBA. With the way they’ve played, they’ve positioned themselves to have a very, very difficult decision.

“We get feedback from the NBA daily. We talk to their agents, we talk to them. I’d rather not comment on those guys. Let them comment on whatever their futures hold.”

Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder made 63.9 percent of his twos (133-of-208), 37.2 percent of his threes (67-of-180) and 82.4 percent of his free throws (136-of-165).

Johnson was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team in 2025-26.

Starting all 40 games last season at Michigan, Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 65.8 percent on twos (183-of-278), 34.3 percent on threes (12-of-35) and 78.2 percent at the free throw line (122-of-156).

Johnson ranked 44th nationally with a 131.1 offensive rating, per KenPom, with a 64.2 effective field goal percentage (32nd). Elite on the glass, Johnson checked in 96th in the sport with a 12.8-percent offensive rebounding rate.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection, Mara was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He was also listed on the All-Defensive Team.

Starting all 40 games at Michigan last season, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game per game. He shot 68 percent on twos (198-of-291), 3-of-10 from beyond the three-point line and 56.4 percent on free throws (79-of-140).