Newsstand: Official tip-off time, commentators for Michigan vs. Duke

Tweets Of The Day

Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Duke is 6:35 p.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will be on the call for ESPN.

Michigan head coach Dusty May and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer are each slated to appear on ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday morning. The show begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will be on the call for ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sGqZk9Sl1P — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 19, 2026

Michigan vs. Duke ticket prices are extremely high, a much anticipated matchup between two national championship contenders.

Holy shit, the ticket prices for the Michigan-Duke game on Saturday game in Washington, DC, are INSANE. 💰 pic.twitter.com/DgLyt7o8HS — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 18, 2026

Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong is high on new Michigan general manager Dave Peloquin, and the Wolverines are “picking up steam” with quarterback targets following the decommitment of four-star Peter Bourque.

Michigan hits HR with GM Hire, quickly picking up steam with four-star QB targets and moving up the board with key defensive line targets.



"The tradition and the standard…Wearing those colors means being part of something bigger than yourself."



The buzz and intel here:… pic.twitter.com/jinfGzhQWA — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) February 19, 2026

On3’s J.D. PicKell shares insight on new Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s scheme.

Michigan is going to be much better at manufacturing some explosives next year with Jason Beck calling the show.https://t.co/vyrGyEQ4CO pic.twitter.com/vnEExvXBOt — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 19, 2026

Quote Of The Day

Where I think Dave is going to be really valuable is that Dave can do everything and do it at a high level. Evaluation, recruiting and, with his experience with Athletes First, he has a really good feel for the portal, how that whole dynamic works.”

— Blue and Gold’s Eric Hansen on new Michigan general manager Dave Peloquin

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: New Michigan GM Dave Peloquin well-prepared to build rosters, ‘can do everything and do it at a high level’

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football, the 3-2-1: Dave Peloquin’s addition, football offseason thoughts, a prediction

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan RBs coach Tony Alford shares early returns on Savion Hiter: ‘He’s an alpha male’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel: Rivals300 S sets visit, early QB thoughts

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 QB Dane Weber reacts to Michigan offer, talks connection to the staff