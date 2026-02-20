Skip to main content
Michigan
Newsstand: Official tip-off time, commentators for Michigan vs. Duke

clayton-sayfieby: Clayton Sayfie51 minutes agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Duke is 6:35 p.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will be on the call for ESPN.

Michigan head coach Dusty May and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer are each slated to appear on ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday morning. The show begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Duke ticket prices are extremely high, a much anticipated matchup between two national championship contenders.

Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong is high on new Michigan general manager Dave Peloquin, and the Wolverines are “picking up steam” with quarterback targets following the decommitment of four-star Peter Bourque.

On3’s J.D. PicKell shares insight on new Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s scheme.

Quote Of The Day

Where I think Dave is going to be really valuable is that Dave can do everything and do it at a high level. Evaluation, recruiting and, with his experience with Athletes First, he has a really good feel for the portal, how that whole dynamic works.”

— Blue and Gold’s Eric Hansen on new Michigan general manager Dave Peloquin

Headlines Of The Day

