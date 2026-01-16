Newsstand: 2027 four-star combo guard Devin Cleveland to visit Michigan

Tweets Of The Day

2027 four-star combo guard Devin Cleveland will take an unofficial visit to Michigan March 8, when the Wolverines host MSU to cap off the regular season.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 4 shooting guard in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

NEWS: 2027 Top 30 prospect Devin Cleveland will take an unofficial visit to Michigan on March 8th for their game vs. Michigan State, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-3 guard is playing his junior season for @LaLuBasketball, the #10 overall team in the country.



Ranked #27 overall… pic.twitter.com/S2bPY8xIBo — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 15, 2026

Michigan safety Rod Moore announced that he will continue his journey at U-M for a sixth straight season. Moore is a two-time captain (2024, 2025) with the chance to earn the honor for a third-consecutive year.

The 6-foot-0, 198-pounder has one year of eligibility remaining after medically redshirting in 2024 and preserving his traditional redshirt by playing in only three games in 2025. Moore is on a long journey back from knee injuries that required multiple surgeries.

Moore returned from his knee injury at less than full strength in 2025, playing in three games and totaling 85 defensive snaps. While he wasn’t fully healthy, he still made a big impact with 6 tackles on the season and a highlight-reel interception against Wisconsin. He also saw the field against Nebraska and USC but was shut down for the season in mid-October.

Former Michigan running back and running backs coach Mike Hart is reportedly being hired as the next running backs coach at Boston College. He was just hired as EMU’s wide receivers coach but will leave that job after a short period of time for the Power Four. He was an assistant at U-M from 2021-23, helping the Wolverines win three Big Ten championships and a national title.

Boston College is expected to hire Mike Hart as running backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former Michigan and NFL running back had been working at Eastern Michigan. Was Michigan’s running backs coach from 2021-23. pic.twitter.com/f1XbDQBByg — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I pride myself in man coverage. As a DB, that’s something you have to be able to do. I really take pride in being a leader. I want everybody around me to excel and reach their goals the same way I want to reach my goals. Bringing others along is super important.”

— Michigan transfer commit Smith Snowden (Utah) to The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

