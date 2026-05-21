Michigan to open Players Era 16 with Creighton: Full bracket revealed
Michigan Wolverines basketball will play Creighton in its first of three games in the Players Era 16 Nov. 24-28 in Las Vegas. This is the second year in a row head coach Dusty May‘s program will compete in the event, after winning it with victories over San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga last season.
Michigan will play at least three games, potentially four. The full brackets have been released by Players Era, with all games the week of Thanksgiving set to be held at two venues, T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena. Michigan is in “bracket two” along with Creighton, Miami, TCU, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Baylor and Alabama. “Bracket one” features Tennessee, Maryland, Iowa State, San Diego State, St. John’s, Oregon, Louisville and Texas Tech.
On Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day), winner of that game will take on the winner of Miami and TCU, while the two losers will face off.
Michigan will compete in an additional game Friday, Nov. 27 against another team in bracket two.
If the Wolverines win the bracket, they will play a fourth game Saturday, Nov. 28 at Micholeb Ultra Arena against the winner of “bracket one” (only the two teams in the championship play a fourth contest).
Michigan has a challenging non-conference schedule, with games against UConn and Duke on neutral floors, a home game against Marquette and road trip to Villanova.
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Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
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Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
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Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
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Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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Here’s the Players Era 16 full bracket as reported by CBS Sports, with tip-off times and television designations reportedly being announced at a later date.
Bracket 1
Nov. 24
TENNESSEE vs MARYLAND
IOWA STATE vs. SAN DIEGO STATE
ST. JOHN’S vs. OREGON
LOUISVILLE vs. TEXAS TECH
Bracket 2
GONZAGA vs. KANSAS STATE
BAYLOR vs. ALABAMA
MICHIGAN vs. CREIGHTON
MIAMI VS. TCU
Nov. 26
Winners of Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State
Winners of St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech
Consolation bracket for Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State
Consolation bracket for St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech
Winners of Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama
Winners of Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU
Consolation bracket for Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama
Consolation bracket for Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU
Nov. 27
Bracket 1 semifinal winners
Bracket 2 semifinal winners
Bracket 1 third-place
Bracket 1 fifth-place
Bracket 1 seventh-place
Bracket 2 third-place
Bracket 2 fifth-place
Bracket 2 seventh-place
Nov. 28 CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner at Michelob Ultra Arena