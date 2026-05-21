Michigan to open Players Era 16 with Creighton: Full bracket revealed

Michigan Wolverines basketball will play Creighton in its first of three games in the Players Era 16 Nov. 24-28 in Las Vegas. This is the second year in a row head coach Dusty May‘s program will compete in the event, after winning it with victories over San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga last season.

Michigan will play at least three games, potentially four. The full brackets have been released by Players Era, with all games the week of Thanksgiving set to be held at two venues, T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena. Michigan is in “bracket two” along with Creighton, Miami, TCU, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Baylor and Alabama. “Bracket one” features Tennessee, Maryland, Iowa State, San Diego State, St. John’s, Oregon, Louisville and Texas Tech.

On Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day), winner of that game will take on the winner of Miami and TCU, while the two losers will face off.

Michigan will compete in an additional game Friday, Nov. 27 against another team in bracket two.

If the Wolverines win the bracket, they will play a fourth game Saturday, Nov. 28 at Micholeb Ultra Arena against the winner of “bracket one” (only the two teams in the championship play a fourth contest).

Michigan has a challenging non-conference schedule, with games against UConn and Duke on neutral floors, a home game against Marquette and road trip to Villanova.

Here’s the Players Era 16 full bracket as reported by CBS Sports, with tip-off times and television designations reportedly being announced at a later date.

Bracket 1

Nov. 24

TENNESSEE vs MARYLAND

IOWA STATE vs. SAN DIEGO STATE

ST. JOHN’S vs. OREGON

LOUISVILLE vs. TEXAS TECH

Bracket 2

GONZAGA vs. KANSAS STATE

BAYLOR vs. ALABAMA

MICHIGAN vs. CREIGHTON

MIAMI VS. TCU

Nov. 26

Winners of Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State

Winners of St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech

Consolation bracket for Tennessee/Maryland vs. Iowa State/San Diego State

Consolation bracket for St. John’s/Oregon vs. Louisville/Texas Tech

Winners of Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama

Winners of Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU

Consolation bracket for Gonzaga/Kansas State vs. Baylor/Alabama

Consolation bracket for Michigan/Creighton vs. Miami/TCU

Nov. 27

Bracket 1 semifinal winners

Bracket 2 semifinal winners

Bracket 1 third-place

Bracket 1 fifth-place

Bracket 1 seventh-place

Bracket 2 third-place

Bracket 2 fifth-place

Bracket 2 seventh-place

Nov. 28 CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner at Michelob Ultra Arena