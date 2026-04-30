Michigan basketball to play Duke at Madison Square Garden in 2026-27

Michigan Wolverines basketball will take on the Duke Blue Devils Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the 2026-27 season, according to a report from ESPN.

Head coach Dusty May scheduled a non-conference game against Duke last season, with the Wolverines falling 68-63 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Feb. 21.

The contest is part of a three-game deal between Duke and Amazon, which will stream the matchup between the Wolverines and Blue Devils. Duke will also compete against UConn in Las Vegas Nov. 25 and Gonzaga Feb. 20 in Detroit.

The NCAA Tournament East Regional site is at Madison Square Garden, providing Michigan and Duke the opportunity to get a preview of the site.

Michigan has a 26-12 record at Madison Square Garden. Before falling to Arkansas in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2024, the Wolverines held an 11-game winning streak at the World’s Most Famous Arena. U-M won the 2018 Big Ten Tournament with four victories at the venue.

The Wolverines also have non-conference games set at Villanova (date TBD) and vs. Marquette Nov. 11. For a second-straight year, they will take part in the Players Era tournament, which Michigan won with three wins last season. There have been reports that Michigan is working to take on UConn in a national championship game rematch, with Boston as the host city.

Michigan is 8-23 all time against Duke, 0-7 in neutral-site games. The Wolverines’ last win against the Blue Devils came Dec. 6, 2008, winning 73-71 in Ann Arbor.

While Duke lost projected top-five NBA Draft pick Cameron Boozer from last year’s roster, head coach Jon Scheyer has reloaded and built a strong roster for nex season. Starters Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba II are set to return, with Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who averaged 19.1 points per game last season, as a big addition.

Just after winning the national championship game, May stated in an interview with CBS that he was looking to schedule aggressively for the 2026-27 campaign, with only “two or three” buy games.

“Look, our fans, our alums, everyone deserves to see us play the best competition night in, night out that we can,” the Michigan coach said. “It’s better for the game. It’s better for the university. And, even though it’s more stressful, the challenge for us forces us to get better and stay the course.”