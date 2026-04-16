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Transfer portal big man to watch for Michigan basketball

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie58 minutes agoCSayf23
Dusty May
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May during the Final Four. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan Wolverines basketball will have a new-look front court in 2025-26, with forward Yaxel Lendeborg out of eligibility and Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara receiving feedback on their NBA Draft stock. Johnson and Mara have remaining eligibility but may depart for the pros. The Wolverines have already added 6-foot-11 Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella, who averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game last season, but are looking for more big men to round out the roster.

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