Newsstand: Michigan transfer Winters Grady visits Big Ten school

Tweets Of The Day

Former Michigan wing Winters Grady entered the transfer portal after the end of the season and may stay in the Big Ten. At the least, Grady is considering it, having visited Minnesota this week.

The Tualatin, Ore., native competed in nine games for Michigan in 2025-26, but was shut down for the season with a foot injury and made his last appearance Jan. 2 against USC.

“I’ve had ongoing foot issues since really my freshman year,” Grady, a former four-star recruit, said on the ‘Go Blue Hoops’ podcast in February. “I fractured my foot, and it never fully recovered. I ended up playing on it through the summer after the fracture. It never fully recovered, and I’ve just had to kind of battle that since. It’s just been on and off. I’ve been in and out of practice, just kind of trying to figure it out. I’m going to have to do what I have to do in the summer — whatever that may be — with the foot.”

Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr are among the high level quarterbacks on big stages that are natives of the state.

QB Play in the state of Michigan has been elite!

Dante Moore, Trinidad Chambliss, and CJ Carr are the 3 best QB’s in the Country.

Bryce Underwood at Michigan and Ryan Browne at Purdue will have big seasons.

Mason McKenzie will thrive at Boston College and Isaiah Marshall at… — Michigan Exposure (@MIexposure) April 16, 2026

CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander spent time shadowing Dusty May in St. Louis as he accepted the national coach of the year award from the USBWA.

Michigan just won it all. So why doesn't it FEEL that way? I shadowed Dusty May to see what it's actually like to reach the mountaintop in 2026. It's kind of a letdown—and the harsh reality of roster-building is a big reason why. So much for the afterglow: https://t.co/MEr0DDNY6A — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 16, 2026

Quotes Of The Day

“There was a lot of physicality to our practice, which is our standard operating procedure. That’s how we’ve done it for a lot of years, this staff. You’ve got to scale back on that a little bit in the fall, because you have to get ready for games. But we had to find out who’s who here and who the tough guys are. No other way to do it than to go at it. There is an element of risk, but you’ve got to weigh the pros and cons of what you’re doing.”

— Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham on ‘Big Ten Network’

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Kyle Whittingham: Michigan football holding physical practices to find out ‘who the tough guys are’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: From The Road: Thoughts and intel on Michigan QB, WR and S targets in Las Vegas

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan ‘blew up’ Top 100 DL Xavier Muhammad’s expectations during spring visit

• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Latest on Michigan spring ball, basketball roster and a new portal target

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Who’s Next? 5 Michigan commitment candidates