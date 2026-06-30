Trey McKenney had 'five, six schools' reach out immediately after Dusty May's departure, told Warde Manuel 'I want Mike Boynton'

Dusty May shocked the sports world by leaving Michigan Wolverines basketball for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks after winning the national championship, including his own players. Word leaked of May’s decision roughly an hour before he met with players at a late-morning meeting June 22, where athletic director Warde Manuel also appointed Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach.

John McKenney, father of Michigan sophomore guard Trey McKenney, who averaged 9.9 points per game last season, provided some insight on how a key player and those around them reacted to the news.

“It knocked the wind out of my sails, to be honest with you,” John McKenney said on an interview with Hail Media. “I was sitting here watching ‘First Take.’ I try to watch the first 10 minutes of ‘First Take,’ just to get a feel for what’s going on in the sports world. Shams [Charania] says, ‘Breaking NBA news,’ and then it says, ‘Dusty May is taking the job for the Mavs.’ I just remember looking at the screen for like four or five minutes dumbfounded.

“I pushed pause. I took a picture of it, and I sent it to my son. And I waited for about 30 minutes and then he replied back because he was lifting weights at the time. And he said, ‘Yeah, Dusty resigned. They’re going to have a team meeting at 11:30, and basically I’ve got to meet with Warde after the meeting.’”

Even prior to Michigan holding the meeting with May, Boynton, Manuel and players, there were other schools circling.

“Before then, I had five, six schools reach out to me like, ‘Look, if you all are interested, let me know,'” John McKenney said. “And I know my kid is a loyal person to his core. Like, if he picks something, that’s what he’s going to stick to it until he can’t anymore. That’s just how he’s wired.”

John said he wasn’t “mad” at May for leaving, but he did wish the players found out from him rather than the media. However, he’s “proud” of May and wished him well in Dallas.

“Proud of him? Yeah, because I’m assuming the NBA is probably every coach’s dream goal, just like every player’s dream is to make it to the NBA, so I can’t knock him for that,” John McKenney said. “Shocked? Completely. Like, I was blown out the water. Then to hear him tell Trey, ‘Yeah, I can see myself drafting you.’ Like I said, I’m proud of him. Father to father, man to man, I’m proud of him. I didn’t say anything on social media because I’ve never had anything but pleasant conversations around Dusty and his family. I wish them well.”

Trey McKenney expressed to Manuel immediately that he wanted Boynton as Michigan’s head coach for this coming season.

“Trey told Warde in — in no uncertain teams — I need, I want Mike Boynton,” John McKenney explained. “I’m not trying to hear those other dudes. Because what a lot of people don’t realize on the outside is Boynton was a lot of these guys’ main recruiter, outside of [senior guard Elliot] Cadeau. Cadeau was Dusty’s recruit, because Dusty and his prep school coach [current McNeese State head coach Bill Armstrong] were best friends.”

Keeping Boynton in charge for the season — and potentially beyond — will help Michigan continue its momentum from last year, John McKenney believes.

“People are expecting all this huge turnover. No, I don’t see it,” John McKenney said. “You might have one guy that might leave, maybe two. And I see that possibly being the freshmen. I don’t see that being the upperclassmen or the portal guys. Like I said, Boynton was most of these people’s main recruiter. That’s the stuff people don’t know about. They just think the head coach recruited everybody. That’s not true. That’s not true in most cases.

“I say this, not arrogantly: Most four- and five-stars are recruited differently than everybody else. They’re recruited differently. So, in most cases, you do get the head coach. But if you’re like a mid-four, low-four, three-, two-, whatever, typically it’s an assistant coach. But, in this case, Boynton is a great recruiter.

“If you’d have brought in a [former Florida and NBA head coach] Billy Donovan, a [Saint Louis head coach] Josh Schertz, the team would’ve fractured.”

So far, McKenney and Cadeau have publicly announced they plan to return to Michigan for next season. No Wolverines have expressed they will enter the transfer portal.