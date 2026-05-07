Michigan, UConn finalizing agreement to rematch at neutral site in 2026-27

Michigan Wolverines basketball and UConn are finalizing a deal to play a non-conference game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, per CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein. According to the report, there is no timetable on an official announcement.

The matchup will be a rematch of the 2026 national championship game, which Michigan won 69-63 in Indianapolis April 6. The Wolverines won a defensive battle to cap off the 2025-26 campaign. The game was grind, with Michigan not hitting a field goal outside the paint for the first nearly 26 minutes of the game.

Last season, Michigan had the toughest schedule in America and 10th-most difficult in non-conference play. The Wolverines lost just one game outside of the Big Ten — against Duke in Washington D.C. in February.

Michigan also has three non-conference games at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas in November, will travel to Villanova, host Marquette Nov. 11 and take on Duke at Madison Square Garden Dec. 21.

Michigan and UConn have squared off four times in history, all since 2008-09, and the two teams are knotted up at 2-2.

• Saturday Feb. 7, 2026 in Storrs, Conn. — L, 69-61

• Sunday, Jan. 17 in Ann Arbor, Mich. — W, 68-63

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Paradise Island, Bahamas — L, 74-60

• Monday, April 6 in Indianapolis, Ind. — W, 69-63

Both Michigan (No. 3) and UConn (No. 5) are in the top five of ESPN’s way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 season.

The Huskies have reloaded on their roster, adding Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia and Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines to highlight the frontcourt. Notably, freshman wing Braylon Mullins, who hit the game-winning shot in the Elite Eight against Duke, decided to return for his sophomore season rather than pursue the NBA Draft. SIlas Demary Jr. is back as the team’s point guard.