Newsstand: Michigan-UConn national championship game is most-watched since 2019

Tweets Of The Day

The national championship game between Michigan and UConn was the most watched NCAA men’s basketball national championship game since 2019, with 18.3 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It’s the most watched national championship game ever on TNT Sports, up 23 percent from the 2024 game. The audience peaked with 20.4 million viewers (11-11:15 p.m. ET).

CBS Sports and TNT Sports deliver the most-watched NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game in 7 Years



🏆 Michigan’s victory averaged 18.3 million viewers



📈 Peaked with 20.4 million viewers pic.twitter.com/1vCAGFXXxP — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) April 8, 2026

Michigan head coach Dusty May joined ‘The Herd’ and said he can hardly enjoy the national championship now that roster building for next season is in overdrive.

“Literally, we finished the game the other night, we get back to the hotel at 2 a.m., there was a reception for friends and family and those that are associated with the program,” May said on ‘The Herd.’ “So, we have a couple pops and some food. I think I slept an hour and got up and do the whole morning show circuit. We flew back, and as we landed, my wife looked at me and said, ‘Are you coming home?’ And I gave her the side eye and said, ‘No.’

“These next two weeks are our Super Bowl. If we want to have a chance — a chance — to play in Detroit 365 days from now, then we’ve got to hit these next two weeks and fill some holes.”

“These next two weeks, they are our Super Bowl.”



Just days after winning the national championship, Michigan HC Dusty May joined @TheHerd to discuss navigating the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/qJsvMThVr2 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 8, 2026

May discussed the draft stock for graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

"He's just scratching the surface. … He's an NBA rotational guy or starter now on a good team."



—Michigan head coach @CoachDustyMay on Yaxel Lendeborg's potential following their national championship win 🏀



(via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/Pjk5zCM1L7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2026

Some clips of Michigan’s title season.

Unfortunately, we’ll never see this 2026 Michigan team again.



What a season, man.



One of the absolute best teams in College Basketball HISTORY.



Blessed to have been here for it.#GoBlue〽️

pic.twitter.com/QZcOBbCzlP — Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) April 8, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“They never trailed in the second half. Yes, there were times of nervousness. But to be able to do that against the best team in college basketball for the last four years—one of the best stretches that we’ve seen in the modern era—it just goes to show you how prepared this team is, how talented this team is, and how together this team is. It was ugly for 40 minutes. But I think it is the perfect cap of this season because Michigan’s ability to adjust and adapt was on full display on the game’s grandest stage.”

— Michigan radio play-by-play commentator Brian Boesch to The wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: From the sidelines: Inside Michigan basketball’s national title celebration, plans to run it back in 2027

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Quarterback buzz, an important in-state visitor

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The road to Detroit starts now: Dusty May, Michigan staff ‘can’t even enjoy’ national title while consumed with transfer portal

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan reportedly a top school for Kansas forward transfer Bryson Tiller

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan OL Blake Frazier entertained by one social media narrative in particular