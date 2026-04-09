Newsstand: Michigan-UConn national championship game is most-watched since 2019
Tweets Of The Day
The national championship game between Michigan and UConn was the most watched NCAA men’s basketball national championship game since 2019, with 18.3 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It’s the most watched national championship game ever on TNT Sports, up 23 percent from the 2024 game. The audience peaked with 20.4 million viewers (11-11:15 p.m. ET).
Michigan head coach Dusty May joined ‘The Herd’ and said he can hardly enjoy the national championship now that roster building for next season is in overdrive.
“Literally, we finished the game the other night, we get back to the hotel at 2 a.m., there was a reception for friends and family and those that are associated with the program,” May said on ‘The Herd.’ “So, we have a couple pops and some food. I think I slept an hour and got up and do the whole morning show circuit. We flew back, and as we landed, my wife looked at me and said, ‘Are you coming home?’ And I gave her the side eye and said, ‘No.’
“These next two weeks are our Super Bowl. If we want to have a chance — a chance — to play in Detroit 365 days from now, then we’ve got to hit these next two weeks and fill some holes.”
- 1
Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
- 2
Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
- 4
Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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May discussed the draft stock for graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg.
Some clips of Michigan’s title season.
Quote Of The Day
“They never trailed in the second half. Yes, there were times of nervousness. But to be able to do that against the best team in college basketball for the last four years—one of the best stretches that we’ve seen in the modern era—it just goes to show you how prepared this team is, how talented this team is, and how together this team is. It was ugly for 40 minutes. But I think it is the perfect cap of this season because Michigan’s ability to adjust and adapt was on full display on the game’s grandest stage.”
— Michigan radio play-by-play commentator Brian Boesch to The wolverine
Headlines Of The Day
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: From the sidelines: Inside Michigan basketball’s national title celebration, plans to run it back in 2027
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Quarterback buzz, an important in-state visitor
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The road to Detroit starts now: Dusty May, Michigan staff ‘can’t even enjoy’ national title while consumed with transfer portal
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan reportedly a top school for Kansas forward transfer Bryson Tiller
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan OL Blake Frazier entertained by one social media narrative in particular