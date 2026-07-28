Michigan basketball updates on Marcus Moller, Jalen Reed

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Marcus Moller — a Espergærde, Denmark, native — was the last member of the freshman class to make it to campus, arriving around 8 p.m. ET Monday.

The plan ahead is to be determined, of course, after Moller was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January. On May 20, Moller announced he was “healthy and cancer free,” but head coach Mike Boynton Jr. is still waiting to see what kind of role he could have this coming season.

“I probably shouldn’t speak on Marcus’ situation yet,” Boynton said Tuesday morning. “He literally just showed up here yesterday, and I don’t even know if he’s seen our doctors. Obviously, he’s got a unique situation, so I probably should just hold on commenting on him until at least I know what our doctors feel about where he is. Maybe get back to you on him.”

Graduate forward Jalen Reed, however, is progressing in his recovery. The LSU transfer is coming off an Achilles injury suffered last November and doesn’t have a timeline for when he will return to game action so as to not put too much pressure on rushing his rehab.

Tuesday is a milestone for the 6-foot-10 forward, who has played in 79 games with 39 starts in college basketball.

“Jalen Reed is going non-contact today for the first time since he’s been here,” Boynton revealed. “He’ll be out there with a group of people now. It’s been more individual shooting on the side. He’s been with our trainer a lot, so today he’ll get out there and he’ll be on the court with four other people and cutting and jumping. There will be other bodies around him, but he just won’t be screening and blocking out and stuff like that.”

Michigan has two proven commodities in the frontcourt with redshirt junior forward JP Estrella, a Tennessee transfer, and junior center Moustapha Thiam, who joined the program from Cincinnati. However, depth and experience are needed, and Reed will bring both to the table.

“That’s a positive development for us, and we hope because he’s going to provide us some depth inside and is another experienced guy where we don’t necessarily have a ton of experience of guys who’ve played a lot of college basketball games,” the Michigan coach added.

The Wolverines have nine new players on the roster, but Boynton isn’t conceding that Michigan will struggle out of the gate, even against opponents like UConn Nov. 6.

“I try not to predict,” Boynton said. “I’ll let you guys do that. The schedule will be set at some point, and we’re going to attack game one the best we can. And when that game’s over, we’re going to watch the film, learn from it and move on to the next one. And that’ll be the approach.

“We certainly hope that we’re better over the course of time — over the course of a game, over the course of a week, over the course of a month — than we are when that period of time started, but predicting wins and losses and how the team will evolve …

“A couple things that happened this past year is we stayed fairly healthy. It’s been a big bonus of us thanks to [trainer] Chris Williams and [strength and conditioning coach] Matt Aldred. It’s been a big part of us. I think Penn State rolled in here last year with five guys. Like, that wasn’t a good strategy. There were a lot of ways to try to beat us, but having five guys out there for a game wasn’t it. So I try not to get into predictions and stuff like that, because it’s irrelevant. That doesn’t help, and nobody cares.”