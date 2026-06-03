Newsstand: Michigan vs. UConn in Boston made official

Tweets Of The Day

It’s official: Michigan will face UConn for a national championship game rematch Nov. 6 at the TD Garden in Boston. More from a U-M press release:

Coming off the program’s second national championship and one of the most memorable seasons in school history, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced Tuesday (June 2) that the Wolverines will face UConn in a national championship game rematch as part of the TNT Sports Hall of Fame Series Boston at TD Garden on Friday, Nov. 6, in Boston, Mass.

Announced by Position Sports in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the matchup marks Michigan’s first regular-season meeting with the Huskies since 2015.

“What an exciting opportunity to face Coach Hurley and UConn again,” said U-M’s David and Meredith Kaplan Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dusty May. “It’s also a game our fans will really look forward to. Anytime you get two programs like this together that early in the season, it’s going to be a great test and a great atmosphere. Playing in Boston should make it even more fun for our players and everyone traveling out to support us.”

The Wolverines and Huskies closed the 2025-26 season in one of the most-watched games of the year, with Michigan capturing the national title behind a 69-62 win in Indianapolis to even the all-time series at 2-2.

🗓️ MARK YOUR CALENDARS 🗓️



TNT SPORTS HALL OF FAME SERIES BOSTON



🏀 @UConnMBB vs. @umichbball, rematch of the 2026 @MarchMadnessMBB National Championship game



Coming Friday, November 6 exclusively to TNT Sports' networks and platforms



📍 @tdgarden pic.twitter.com/0E0yHUIECH — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsPR) June 2, 2026

A look at Michigan’s photoshoot setup for official visits this summer.

Here’s our first look at Michigan’s new official visit photo setup, courtesy of 4 ⭐️ OT Niko Kampas. pic.twitter.com/mzuE6cquPA — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 2, 2026

The Big Ten and SEC jointly oppose the Protect College Sports Act, which is the subject of a senate hearing this week.

The Big Ten and SEC release a joint statement against Sens. Cruz and Cantwell’s Protect College Sports Act pic.twitter.com/SfgaBhYGVR — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 2, 2026

Champions Circle is selling Dusty May bobbleheads.

A BANNER YEAR. A @CoachDustyMay BOBBLEHEAD TO MATCH 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3I8fRysfH7 — Champions Circle® NIL Shop (@CCNILShop) June 1, 2026

Michigan freshman forward Quinn Costello is 6-foot-10 but can put the ball on the deck.

Quinn Costello attacking close-outs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6kTkVpexqZ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 2, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Well, based on his performance last year, our expectations would be that he’s going to be an All-American point guard for us. We had [forward] Yaxel [Lendeborg] as an All-American last year and [center] Aday [Mara] and [forward] Morez [Johnson Jr.] as All-Big Ten players.”

— Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May on senior point guard Elliot Cadeau

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan basketball nuggets: All-Big Ten expectations for backcourt, huge selling point in recruiting

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: More 5-star CB buzz, shifting official schedules

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: NEW MICHIGAN PREDICTION: Rivals300 recruit trending towards Wolverines

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Report: Inside Kamden Lopati’s Elite 11 performance

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s 2026 games by difficulty: No. 9, UCLA