Watch Michigan basketball practice at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball held an open practice in front of fans Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, which holds over 70,000 spectators. Watch video from practice in the player at the top of the screen.

What Dusty May said about taking Michigan to Final Four in Indianapolis

• On being in the Final Four close to where he grew up in Greene County, Indiana: “It’s really cool just to be back here in a full-circle moment. But I’ve been gone for so long. Yesterday probably the coolest part was looking up and seeing all the Colt players that I grew up idolizing and watching every Sunday.

“Other than that, just happy to be here with our guys.’

• On how Michigan’s strength of schedule helped it get to the Final Four: “Yeah, when we do our schedule, you always look at it and think it’s going to be daunting. This year we scheduled with the mindset that we’re going to get better based on the competition and who we’re playing and we’re not going to worry about win loss record, we’re not going to worry about anything other than just playing against the best and seeing where we’re in November, December, and January. And actually I looked last night and we finished with the No. 2 strength of schedule in the country behind Alabama.

“For those guys to go through one of the greatest years in Big Ten history without losing a road game, and then to go through the No. 2 schedule in the country with our record is a testament to their consistency, their togetherness, their ability to elevate their play.

“You mentioned the Nebraska game, and this has carried over from last year. The last five minutes of close games, when the stakes are the highest and the senses are elevated the most, these guys perform at such a high level when it comes to rebounding, loose basketballs, all the winning plays.

“These guys have the ability to elevate their play, and they’ve done it night in, night out. It gives us a lot of confidence down the stretch of a close game that we know we have another gear that we can kick it into when it’s winning time.”

• On his experience as a manager at Indiana and how that influenced him now as Michigan’s coach: “Coach Knight. As an assistant I don’t feel like I really used them daily or weekly, and then you become a head coach and it’s almost like your parents, where you instantly start referring back to all the lessons you’ve learned.

“I’ve spoken with some of his old assistants about what his process was for the Final Four, what he was looking at from a scouting advantage.

“Just now we have access to any — obviously coaches that are at the top of our profession, so just taking on the lessons we learned from him, the lessons you learned from other coaches and trying to do the best you can for your group and make them your own.”