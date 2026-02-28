Newsstand: Watch Michigan celebrate outright Big Ten championship after win over Illinois

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan basketball held a 21-point second-half lead and beat Illinois, 84-70, Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. A key storyline surrounding the game was the return of sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. to his former school. Johnson put up 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win, and the Wolverines celebrated accordingly in the locker room, waiting for Johnson to come in and get mobbed with water.

“Everybody wait for Rez!” 🗣️



The Journey takes you inside the locker room following No. 3 Michigan’s win at No. 10 Illinois to clinch the outright B1G title 💧 pic.twitter.com/xbkA8R1sNb — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 28, 2026

Michigan singing what Bob Ufer calls the “greatest fight song ever written,” ‘The Victors’:

More looks at Michigan’s celebration:

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood didn’t hold back when discussing how badly the Fighting Illini were beat.

Brad Underwood on Illinois' loss to Michigan:



"They took the belt off and beat our behinds with it" 😳pic.twitter.com/xO2FtWP4qh — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2026

Dusty May has had Morez Johnson Jr. with a straight face behind him in most postgame interviews all season, so the coach returned the favor.

Dusty May and the Wolverines are something else 😂 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/5abG4bvO36 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2026

I learned from the best! https://t.co/aqu0uYih27 — Dusty May (@CoachDustyMay) February 28, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I feel like Lloyd Bridges in Airplane. When you come to an environment like this — we had the students right behind us, they were looking to see who we were covering. This one kid was like waving his flag and hitting me in the head, and I think he did it on purpose. I’m pretty sure he did it on purpose. But I didn’t care. By the end of the game, they were very quiet. It was not, apparently, on the Purdue level, according to our Anthony Broome, but they were here from the get-go. They were getting on Morez Johnson and really giving it to him. He responded with an unbelievable game.”

— The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on witnessing Michigan’s win over Illinois from up close

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The Wolverine Basketball Show: Outright champs! Reacting to Michigan win over Illinois, with Chris Balas, Anthony Broome live from Champaign

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Illinois: Outright Big Ten champions with an exclamation point

• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan shares the ball — not the championship

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan 84, Illinois 70, Instant reactions — dominant defense, Johnson’s night, and undisputed champs

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: WATCH: Dusty May, Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg recap win over Illinois, Big Ten title