Newsstand: Watch Michigan celebrate outright Big Ten championship after win over Illinois
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan basketball held a 21-point second-half lead and beat Illinois, 84-70, Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. A key storyline surrounding the game was the return of sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. to his former school. Johnson put up 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win, and the Wolverines celebrated accordingly in the locker room, waiting for Johnson to come in and get mobbed with water.
Michigan singing what Bob Ufer calls the “greatest fight song ever written,” ‘The Victors’:
More looks at Michigan’s celebration:
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood didn’t hold back when discussing how badly the Fighting Illini were beat.
Dusty May has had Morez Johnson Jr. with a straight face behind him in most postgame interviews all season, so the coach returned the favor.
Quote Of The Day
“I feel like Lloyd Bridges in Airplane. When you come to an environment like this — we had the students right behind us, they were looking to see who we were covering. This one kid was like waving his flag and hitting me in the head, and I think he did it on purpose. I’m pretty sure he did it on purpose. But I didn’t care. By the end of the game, they were very quiet. It was not, apparently, on the Purdue level, according to our Anthony Broome, but they were here from the get-go. They were getting on Morez Johnson and really giving it to him. He responded with an unbelievable game.”
— The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on witnessing Michigan’s win over Illinois from up close
