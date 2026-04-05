What Dusty May, Dan Hurley said ahead of Michigan vs. UConn in national championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May and players, along with UConn head man Dan Hurley and his student athletes met with the media Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday night’s national championship game.

Watch video of Michigan’s press conference at the top of the screen and UConn’s below. Read full transcripts below.

UConn press conference

Transcript of Michigan national championship game press conference

DUSTY MAY: I heard the topic of conversation was my hair and my age, Coach Hurley —

Q. I think it was how well you’re aging. A credit to you skin and hair care routine.

DUSTY MAY: Well, when God gives you the raspy voice and height and lack of vertical jump he’s got to bless you with something.

Obviously still, it’s an honor to be one of the two teams still standing, playing in the last Monday of an amazing college basketball season.

Q. I know neither you nor your colleagues designed the system that college sports is operating under right now, but there are a lot of people who look at a team like the one you have and say, this is not what college sports should be; you should not be able to go compile a team like this the way you did. The question I have is as a coach, how would you describe the value of taking guys who maybe were not the best versions of themselves previously and making them the best versions of themselves with your program?

DUSTY MAY: Look, I know this is going to set off a Twitter firestorm, but I think we all are better in certain situations than others. There’s an environment that’s right for me. There’s an environment that’s right for you. Sometimes you don’t choose the right environment from the beginning or sometimes as people we change and we need something different, for a number of reasons.

The way we choose to look at it, we’re going to bring in really, really good guys that are high achievers, that want to do it the way we want to do it.

And when the Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship last year and I’m friends with Coach Daigneault and a lot of people in that organization. I wasn’t judging them because Shai Alexander was drafted by the Clippers or because they signed Isaiah Hartenstein as a free agent.

I thought, wow, those guys played beautiful basketball, that’s a great team, that’s a real model for young players to watch, a group that obviously cared about each other, that played the game the right way, that represented their organization, their city, their families, their last name.

Whatever the rules are, we’re going to go at it, but our job is to put a competitive roster/team on the floor that represents Michigan the way we think they deserve to be represented.

Q. Dusty, a lot of players talk about what they get out of practices. The practices in many cases are harder than the games. Talk about your toughness building and what goes on in those practices.

DUSTY MAY: Well, we just try to create an environment that will prepare our players to play well in the games. Player development is helping your guys perform better on game nights while also always looking towards their future and their individual careers.

Our practices are designed to challenge them, to make them think, to figure out solutions on their own, to lean on their teammates when things aren’t going well.

We feel like if we don’t play well in the games, it’s because of our poor planning in the weight room, conditioning, individual workouts, team workouts, whatever the case.

I think that’s one of the reasons we play with a level of looseness at the biggest moments, because we feel like we’ve either won or lost these games a long time ago.

Q. Just a few weeks ago the team was pretty distraught when they lost the Big Ten championship to Purdue and they had to refocus and regroup before the NCAA Tournament. Now this team has been so dominant. What did you say to your team or what did the team do to refocus and regroup in this tournament run to regroup from that terrible loss a few weeks ago?

DUSTY MAY: We didn’t have to say a lot. We have a very bright group that’s very self-aware and we have great leadership. We knew we had lost our edge a little bit.

But also, we’re starting a new season, so it gave us a chance to take a deep breath, recalibrate, refocus and also reflect on what we did when we were at our best and what we were thinking about and what we were focused on. It was more of just a reboot, just a restart, reboot.

There weren’t any wholesale changes. There wasn’t any faith, family, and the Michigan Wolverine speech. It was just, let’s get back to doing what we know are the right things.

Q. What can you tell us about Yax? I believe he did get an MRI this morning.

DUSTY MAY: Yeah, all imaging has come back clean, and he’s getting treatment and doing rehab all day today. I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be entirely up to him and the medical staff. They’ll tell me if he can go, and if he can — we were laughing. He played the second half like a 38 year old at the YMCA — and a really good 38 year old at the YMCA.

Whatever version of Yaxel we get it’s going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball.

Q. A lot was made in your preparation for the Final Four having been there before. Now having won that first game, how beneficial do you feel like that experience was, and now heading to the National Championship game, what does the preparation look like for you not having been here before? I remember back to the first Final Four you mentioned calling your past mentors and whatnot. You do that again or how do you go about that?

DUSTY MAY: Well, if experience is a major factor we’re in big trouble tomorrow. Obviously Coach Hurley has been here often and recently. We are versed in short preps. You make these multi-team events, you play conference tournaments, and we do have a style of play that we felt like from the beginning would be difficult to prepare for in a short turn.

In the Big Ten you get some scheduling breaks where you might play a team on Tuesday and then play someone else on Friday and someone else on Sunday. So there are quick turns.

Based on how our system is designed, we do feel like it’s a challenge to prepare for us, but I also feel like UConn on a short prep is challenging, as well. Maybe one of the reasons we’re both still standing and have been able to advance in these tournament settings.

Q. I’m curious how your experience as a student manager under Bob Knight, how did that shape you as a person and help you succeed adds a coach?

DUSTY MAY: Well, my high school coach Mark Barnhizer was a lot like Coach Knight. I think Coach Hurley has a lot of those same attributes, where if these young guys leave our program with the ability to bring it every single day, maximum effort, focus, whatever they need to be great at their job, then we’ve succeeded because that’s probably the hardest thing to do is to have these standards where you have to at least bring your best effort every single day.

I think that’s the thing with Coach Knight. Obviously there’s a fear element and a fear of disappointing him that you wanted to be thinking ahead, you wanted to be on your toes. You’re always anticipating what’s next.

And looking back, I think that’s probably one of the biggest components of problem solving where you’re anticipating what could be the next problem or problems, you’re figuring out solutions or contingencies in advance, and if those become a problem you’re ready as opposed to just always being shocked at what’s in front of you.

I think that’s probably the things that — those are the things I learned most from Coach Knight, the preparation, the anticipation of whatever comes next.

Q. I want to stick with Bob Knight. The first immediately eligible players in college basketball were JuCo guys. Bob Knight wasn’t afraid to take some of those players, William Gladness, I think Rob Turner when you were there. What did you learn from bringing guys from other places and maybe the advantages of that as you move forward in your coaching career?

DUSTY MAY: That’s a great point. A couple of those guys I was friends with for a long time, William Gladness and Len Washington, some of those guys, and they brought a lot to the program, and key smart. Thank goodness they brought him in as a none freshman or they wouldn’t have the ’87 National Championship.

We’ve spent a lot of time deconstructing our programs, trying to figure out what we’ve done that’s worked, what’s been luck, what’s been great processes, and one of the things that I think are — what we do as well as anything is see the best in people, and instead of bringing in a player and saying he’s too this or too that, it’s okay, how can we use that as an advantage. How can we use his weakness as an advantage, and what can we build many in our system that can help be successful and then try to breathe life into him and pump him up with confidence and hopefully get him to believe that they could conquer the world and tackle any team.

So that’s the way we choose to do it, but I enjoy learning from new people. When I have an assistant coach leave, I don’t get mad and try to hold them back. I just think, what an opportunity — Justin Joyner on our staff, what an opportunity for him. I’m excited that we’ll either elevate someone into a new role or we’ll bring someone else in that can learn from and they can add something new to our equation.

I think it’s a lot like that where if a guys leaves, yes, it stings for a minute, but some of our greatest wins are because someone chose to leave and then the skies opened up and dropped an Alijah Martin in your lap that takes you to the Final Four.

Q. How do you change what you do defensively against UConn’s off-ball screening, and how does Yaxel’s injury potentially play a role in how you defend all that action off ball?

DUSTY MAY: It’s going to be a challenge, healthy or injured or somewhere in between. Obviously, the most difficult thing about UConn is their ability to get from one thing to the next to the next to the next. There’s no stoppage. Once they get you in action, they keep you in action. They have amazing counters and layers to their offense.

It’s going to take an extremely disciplined and focused approach every single possession because if you let your guard down, they take advantage of it, and we’ve played teams like this in our league.

I think Iowa is a great example of a team that plays not stylistically similar but philosophically. They challenge everything. Their physicality jumps out. It’s going to be a lower possession game than we’re used to.

Like I said, if we’re not committed to defending the full shot clock every single possession and finding a way to rebound those long threes, then it’s going to be a tough night for us.

Q. I wanted to ask you about Alex Karaban. We were talking about transfers earlier, that’s a guy that’s won a lot of games at one school, connective tissue to two national championship teams. As someone who’s been around the game, how do you evaluate the value of someone like that on a roster when you’re trying to build a winner?

DUSTY MAY: I feel like we have a couple guys like that on our team, and Will Tschetter is a great example, the first call I made after accepting the Michigan job was to Juwan Howard. I wanted to get a layout of the roster, and obviously his son Jace was on our team, so he was no longer the former coach, he was the father of one of our players.

When he told me about Will Tschetter and Nimari and Tarris Williams and these guys he had unbelievable things to say about them, so we felt like we’re building a foundation. We need people like this.

So when you look at how many he’s won and when you hear Coach Hurley say about him, those are the type of guys that can bring a group together and they walk the walk, they teach all of your unwritten rules. They share the culture of their experience in UConn basketball.

It streamlines the process. I give Roddy Gayle and Will and Nimari and LJ as much credit as I do our staff for the recruitment of our new guys. We took four guys out of the portal. If you listen to the college basketball gospel, we took 17 of them, and that’s all we have and whatever case in year two and we should have a bunch of fifth year seniors in year two, we just don’t.

But I give those guys a lot of credit because they brought them in because they wanted to be playing on this stage. It’s not always common for guys that could potentially lose minutes, shots, accolades, personal ambition things for the betterment of the group, and that’s why we’re here, because our guys have put the team, the unit above themselves.

Q. You mentioned Coach Joyner. UConn has Coach Murray in kind of a similar situation. How have you seen Coach Joyner juggle both responsibilities the last couple weeks?

DUSTY MAY: I feel like he was tampered with, first of all. He was under contract at Michigan. (Laughter).

He’s done a great job. We obviously — there’s a process of — he started with the normal responsibilities and then I grabbed him and just said, I would prefer this to be your last scout, and he said, no, I want to do this right. I told him, I said, I feel like you’re a lot like me personality-wise; you’re going to be obsessed with putting together a good team and staff for Oregon State next year.

I think it’s very fair for you to stay here and still bring your personality and your coaching to the equation. But as far as the details and the 15 hours of scouting an opponent, I think you should use that time to get off to a great start for Oregon State.

We’ve had him going up, going out west, coming back, but we also felt like it’s very important for him to finish the job with us, and he’s done both roles really well. They’re off to a great start in Corvallis, and he continues to do an amazing job with our guys.

Q. Danny Hurley was talking about the unique challenges of being such a dominant team, his team two years ago set all sorts of records; you guys are following that same sort of path. Your team has been called the Monstars from the movie. How do you handle that, and does it present a unique challenge for you and your players?

THE MODERATOR: The movie is Space Jam, by the way. It’s the second Space Jam reference of the week, just for everyone keeping track.

DUSTY MAY: I think it’s a great problem to have. We’ve talked about that. We have a team that we think is elite. But we also know that doesn’t — once the ball is tipped, that means nothing. You still have to do all the things that got you to this point, and you have to weather storms. You have to handle success.

So we’re very, very grateful that we feel like we have a roster that can match up with any team in the country. These aren’t best of seven series. These are one-game seasons, and you win or go home, and we’ve made it this far, and I’d hate to drop the last one.

Q. Dusty, you’ve spoken a lot about being open and transparent with players. What were those conversations like with Tarris Reed when you got the Michigan job and what do you make of his development?

DUSTY MAY: I’ll start with his development. He’s incredibly impressive, and it’s another situation where he went to a place that that environment was perfect for him. What he needed at that stage of his career was perfect for him, and I’m sure Juwan and their staff gets a lot of credit for his skill and the steps that it takes for a big guy to grow and develop, even though I don’t think they would want any of the credit.

My conversations when I got the job, I believe he was in the transfer portal already, and I know people around him, I know his coaches. So we started the process like we did with all the guys of let’s get to know each other.

He had a lot of connections at Michigan. He had a lot of relationships, and there were some things pulling at him that I think would have been very convenient for him to stay.

He also had heard — look, college basketball is very — there’s a rumor mill that you can find out just about anything you want to find out if you ask the right person, and he had heard that Vlad was probably going to be coming with us, and Vlad being a true center and him being a true center. So he came in, and I talked to his parents and I talked to everyone around him and he basically said, Coach, I know Vlad is coming with you. Do you think you can make that work? I said, hey, Tarris, you both are really good; it won’t be easy. We haven’t played like that before. But I’m very confident that because of both of your skill set and talent that we can figure it out.

Now you’re going to have to expand your game. You’re going to have to become a better triple handoff guy. We’re going to have to add some things to your game that you don’t currently do if we’re going to make it work, but you know what? Let’s just stay in the gym, keep working, keep being around getting to know each other, and see if this is right for you and right for us and we’ll revisit in a week or two.

And then we ended up getting a commitment from Danny Wolf and I think the writing was on the wall then that this probably can’t work with three seven-footers. It would’ve been fun to try in hindsight, but, yeah at that point it was well known that he was going to look at something different.

We’ve maintained a relationship with him. The guys on our team, they all speak highly of him. They stay in contact. We’ve crossed paths. His younger brother was on the circuit so I’d see his parents in gyms and whatnot.

It’s a great family. He deserves the success. It’s been fun to watch. He’s put on a show in this tournament.

Q. Elliot goes 5 of 17 from the field with six turnovers yesterday but it doesn’t matter because he gives you 13 points, 10 assists, 4 steals. What’s been the evolution of the trust you’ve had in him to kind of rock out and play through those mistakes because he is the engine to your team?

DUSTY MAY: Well, with Elliot, we knew based on all the intelligence on him in high school that he had a unique gift, but we also felt like our environment and the players we could put around him would help him be even more successful.

He’s been awesome. Obviously his stat line — we look at stats and we analyze stats, but stats aren’t the end all be all because he had three in the last two minutes when the game was out of hand and he didn’t deserve a couple of them, I’ll just leave it at that, for whatever reason. Some of his shots weren’t misses. He’ll take the misses. He doesn’t care about his stats either.

We felt like the only way we could get the ball to Aday, Krivas’ drop coverage is as good as anyone in college basketball, so we felt like the only way we could get the ball to Aday versus their two-on-two drop coverage was to shoot it over the rim and hit the weak side of the backboard.

The first play of the game was a pass from Elliot. When you look at the stat sheet it says a missed shot and a put-back.

We felt like he controlled the game. He played at an exceptionally high level and he’s a wizard with the ball. He gets our guys in closeouts almost every single possession, and there aren’t a lot of guys in college basketball that can do that.

Q. When you reflect on the season, the 35 odd games you’ve played with one left to go, what stands out as the single most positive experience you’ve had thus far?

DUSTY MAY: I can’t think of one right now, to be honest. I think of the journey we’ve been on, the highs and lows. So proud of this group.

And I don’t even want to talk about — we’ll reflect on all this later, but the mental toughness that they’ve shown to go through a Big Ten season in these environments against these teams and not lose a road game is something that I’ll remember forever.

The way we went from being a marginal average basketball team to being an elite basketball team in a three-day window, is something that hopefully we can bottle that and try that again in the future.

But we’ll think back on all these things later on. Right now we’re just trying to be where our feet are, blinders on, and focus on playing 40 good minutes against UConn.

Q. It’s fair to say that yesterday was probably if not the most impressive win in all of college basketball this season, and has every reason to give your team confidence going into tomorrow. But at the same time you are also playing a team that earned its way to the National Championship. How are you guys not looking too far ahead and thinking that you guys are going to ride the momentum of yesterday knowing that, like you said, it’s not a seven-game series; it’s 40 minutes; anything can happen?

DUSTY MAY: Yeah, we never ride momentum. It’s what do we need to do to prepare to play well against UConn. They have championship DNA. They’re conditioned to win. This run they’re on is one of the best — probably the best since John Wooden. If we think any momentum or wave, riding in on a wave is going to take care of UConn, then we’re going to be very disappointed at about 11:00 tomorrow night or whenever the came concludes.

We’ve got to bring our hardhat. We’ve got to be prepared to play disciplined basketball for 40 minutes and too get too high or too low and continue to play for each other like we’ve done.

Q. Is an old-fashioned sentiment like winning one for the Big Ten, ending the Big Ten’s title drought, is that anywhere in the conversation with you, or is that sort of thinking from a bygone era that isn’t really compatible with college basketball in 2026? And if I can sneak Bob Knight back in, what would he make of your job now, what goes into it, the way you have to do it, build rosters and such?

DUSTY MAY: Well, Coach Knight was incredibly bright so he was always going to adapt to — our job at the end of the day is to help people. We’re educators. We’re teachers. Hopefully our guys all leave our program significantly better and more prepared than they were when they got there.

As far as winning one for the Big Ten, we want to win one for each other first. Those that have supported us and put us in position to be here, all those that have poured into everyone in our locker room. We want to win one for the University of Michigan who we represent and our fan base.

And then also we’re in the Big Ten, so we take pride in representing the Big Ten. And as far as bygone history, all that stuff, I am from an era where whatever team I’m on that’s who I’m fighting with. If Michigan is on my jersey, Michigan is on your jersey, then I’m with you, no questions asked.

It’s just how — yeah, we take a lot of pride in representing Michigan, and with that, the Big Ten conference because every year we’re competing against each other, we’re competing against the SEC, the Big 12, the Big East, all these other leagues.

The better we can do as a group, as a league, and it also helps financially as TV contracts are renegotiated and things like that. So we do, we have to do well for us and the Big Ten if we want to continue to be on the cutting edge and hopefully be in the premier basketball league in the country.

Q. You said in Chicago I think the first weekend in Chicago about the additional responsibility Trey was taking on with LJ out. Obviously he did some of that there. How has he sort of continued to handle that, and have you sort of internally continued to put more and more on him as he’s adjusted through the tournament, because certainly against Tennessee, against Alabama, there were some key moments in those games where it seemed like you had some maybe additional trust in him?

DUSTY MAY: Yeah, we threw him into the fire, to be honest. This hasn’t been gradual. It began the day LJ went out. We handed him the ball in practice and instantly started challenging him with the terminology, with the game management, with the actions that we could help him with, with the pressure releases when he did feel some heat from smaller guards and what to call when Aday had it going or when we needed to manage the clock.

And so it became a crash course, and he made several mistakes, and then the next day he didn’t make very many mistakes and then fewer and fewer and fewer.

This game, our team are very important to him. He spends a lot of time — he comes from a great family. He’s well- round ed. He’s disciplined. There hasn’t been a day this year where his temperature has changed. It’s been about the work. Whether he had 20 on the road in a Big Ten game or he had two points and shot 1 for 10 from the field he’s been the exact same throughout.

That’s probably the hardest thing for freshmen to do is to go through a five-, six-month season with the level of consistency he has.

Q. One of your strengths over the years has been maximizing your players and getting the best out of it, but roster construction in the first place seems to be right up there. I’m wondering when you are putting a roster together, how intentionally are you looking at the pieces and the way they fit together and not just assembling the stars? Does it feel like one of those infiniti puzzles where it doesn’t have to be a certainty, there’s ways to sort all the pieces together?

DUSTY MAY: I would say we look more at personality traits. There’s a baseline of talent for us to recruit you at Michigan, but we also try to recruit guys that are unselfish that enjoy passing the ball, that either love to compete or love to hoop.

If you love to hoop you’re going to enjoy being around us every day, and if you don’t love to hoop then the competition piece is going to be enough for us.

Then after that, as far as being big, we felt like that’s very safe defensively. If we can be really big then we’ve got that side of the ball covered because we have confidence in our ability to teach the game on that side.

Then offensively it’s always a puzzle because there’s so much that goes into it. We just want guys with unique skill sets, that have a skill set. They don’t have to be great at everything, but also teaching the self-awareness of what they are great at. They need to live in those strengths, while we’re going to work diligently after practice, before practice expanding their game and showing them that their long-term growth and development as individuals is important to us, as well.

We want to win at a high, high level. I want to be at this press conference on Sunday next year.

But we also want our guys to feel like when they leave here that we poured into them and invested in them outside of just winning for us and winning for Michigan. And I say the guys that put the team above themselves — we don’t expect them to put the team — just put the team on the same plane.

Their individual success, development is important to them, and it has to be important for us if we’re going to earn their trust, and they’re going to do what our guys have done.

Q. You talked a lot about Tarris Reed before. There’s been some times during this run where he’s absolutely carried Connecticut offensively. What specific threats does he pose, and how would you evaluate his matchup with Aday? Obviously Aday has got a few inches on him. Should they cover each other how would you evaluate that?

DUSTY MAY: Yeah, I’m not sure what the matchups are going to be. Obviously yesterday we had Aday on Koa Peat. We have some guys that you can move them around the chess board.

As far as what challenges he presents, obviously his size, force and tenacity. That’s the one thing that they’ve gotten out of him, man. He’s a force. He’s relentless. He plays now like their coach coaches and their coach played and their coach’s dad coached and his teams played. That’s a real testament of him finding the right environment for him.

The rebounding, the defensive rebounding, the offensive rebounding, the deep position in the post obviously is going to be a challenge, because if we let a two feet from the basket we are going to be in foul trouble like we were early last night, and they’re going to be scoring at the rim and they’re going to be managing the clock and controlling the possessions.

We’ve got to be more disruptive than we’ve been at times, but I can’t say enough good things about Tarris because I watched about 20 games of him play at Michigan and I see where he is now to where he was, and you don’t make that jump without a lot of hard, intentional work.

Q. Dusty, Mike Boynton said yesterday if he gets another chance to coach as a head coach it will because of you, because of this, but can you talk about the value he’s brought another opportunity and what’s really the primary value he’s brought to your team?

DUSTY MAY: Well, I have no idea if he’s going to get another opportunity or when or where. He should. He’s an elite basketball coach. He did a really good job at Oklahoma State, especially considering the circumstances, and I’m not going to go on that soapbox.

But he’s just as good as I am. I’m the head coach at Michigan. He’s just as good as I am. He’s just as prepared. He’s been invaluable for me. He thinks — the best part about him is he covers my blind spots before they’re blind. There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t call me and want to take something off of my plate that I haven’t thought of, and that’s what he is. He’s a forward thinker. He’s got a great feel for people.

I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone that didn’t say positive things about him, especially in this climate when we love to say negative things about anyone and everyone.

He’s just a professional. I hope he does. But I hope we can keep him for a little bit longer because I know as long as he’s here, we’ll be better than we would otherwise.

Q. There has been one thing that’s gotten under this team’s skin a little bit; it’s the possession battle, slow tempo team. You guys like to run. What’s the plan for a team that is slow like UConn?

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, I think through the year, we found ways to use our basketball IQ and work through games like that. You talk about games like Iowa where it’s super low possession and it’s kind of a grind it out sort of game. We’re going to take lessons from that game and apply them to this one and make sure we learn from mistakes that we made then and apply it to this game.

NIMARI BURNETT: Yeah, I think we’ve been challenged with different ways to beat teams over the course of the year, and so our mindset is to dictate the pace still and find different ways to get extra possessions and still kind of fill up the scoreboard. But just playing the right way of basketball that we’ve been playing throughout the course of the year.

Q. What is it about Dusty and the staff as teachers of the game that gets you guys ready to perform the way you have in these tournament style games the last two years?

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, I feel like our preparation is second to none. Our coaches have us dialed in on personnel, on tendencies of players, things like that. I feel like our ability to absorb information quickly and apply it on the floor in quick turnarounds like this, like in Vegas, things like that, has been really, really — done at a really high level.

Obviously it’s just going to take one more time, quick transition, absorbing information at a high level in order for us to be successful.

NIMARI BURNETT: Just to piggyback off what Will said, the coaches have done an amazing job of finding ways for us to impact the game offensively, finding their weaknesses and things that they kind of give us offensively and defensively.

Our mindset is to exploit those weaknesses or areas of exploitation, and it will allow us to just continue to play our style of basketball, playing against an opponent that likes to slow down the tempo while also just dictating the pace and dictating the things we need to establish throughout the game.

Q. Nimari, yesterday you told me that Tarris Reed was one of your favorite teammates ever. What about him makes you say that? For both of you, if you could reflect on the fact that three players from that team will be playing the National Championship tomorrow.

NIMARI BURNETT: For sure. The reason I said that is because him as a person. He’s always been just a happy person, someone who is always joyful of the moment and just a joyful teammate even during that time, that year where things weren’t as happy, and it was — most of the time it was low. He brought joy. He brought enthusiasm. He’s just a great person, and we also have similar beliefs and faith. So I have a good connection with him and with that.

Yeah, like I said, he’s one of the best people that I’ve been around in my collegiate career.

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, T Reed is the light that you want to see in the world. He’s always been a bright spot, whether he’s been in this program or at UConn. It’s been great to follow his journey and see his development, how he’s stayed true to himself. I wish him all the best, except for tomorrow.

Q. If you could both talk about how Dusty prepares you — you’ve talked about how well he prepares you, but prepares you for the big moments and prepares you to be tough. He talks about you come out of practices believing that you’re ready for anything in any game.

NIMARI BURNETT: Yeah, Dusty and the staff does a great job of preparing us for the moment by reminding us that we’ve put in the work to deserve this moment, that we all deserve this moment, to step on the court in front of our fans and so many fans around the world to impact the game and to play at a high level because we’ve worked so hard as a team, worked so hard individually to be ready for those moments that we all have dreamed of since we were children.

Q. Coach May talked about how your practices prepare you for anything in a game —

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, I’m good now. I feel like it just goes back to just the trust that he has in us and the trust that we have in him and how that’s a two-way street. I feel like he trusts the game plan for us that he puts in place for us, and we trust whatever he says, too.

Q. On a similar note, Coach May doesn’t only do the basics of coaching, but he also thinks outside of the box. As part of the broadcast last he was already scouting the first game before you even played, and it was also reported on the broadcast that you guys were shooting hoops in the middle of the big house to work on depth perception coming into the tournament. Can you talk about Coach May thinking outside the box and what that is from you guys’ perspective as players being able to be prepared for literally every moment potentially that could happen in the tournament?

NIMARI BURNETT: Yeah, man, that’s what makes being a player for Coach Dusty so much fun, because he thinks of the little nuances of the game, the things that you don’t really think about. Just one of the other practices I talked about this before. We were just running our normal offense and going over sets, and he had Elliot and Aday just working on off the backboard alleyoops and things like that. It’s just so much fun because that is hard to scout that. It’s hard to be prepared for that. It’s hard to understand little things that you can talk about but the other team may not be ready for, and it just separates us in a positive way.

Q. Will, this is a team that sets a ton of off-ball screen and a lot of really strong players that broke Cam Boozer’s face. How do you prepare for that physicality, especially the off-ball stuff?

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, playing in the Big Ten for four years has definitely prepared myself for that. I feel like the physicality of this season in general for our team has — we’ve seen such a wide variety of offensive styles. You see like we refer back to Iowa a lot with this game and their continuity and their patience getting shots is fairly similar to UConn’s.

We’re just kind of drawing parallels from them and ways that we can learn from that game and apply it to this one and really stay locked in on our defensive game plan and what we can do to mitigate their flow and disrupt their offense the best we can.

Q. Building on the question from earlier, we’ve discussed this all year about a couple years ago where things were and where you are now. But now that the moment is here and Tarris is on the other side, could you have imagined in the days when you guys had that lunch, maybe it was last year, as you were debating to come back to the program with a new coach that both of you would be here, Harris would be there, and all three of you would have a chance at a National Championship?

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, I feel like when we were laying our foundation for this year’s team the pieces started to click. I felt like we definitely had a good understanding of what our goals railroad going to be as a team. Obviously getting a little bit of a taste of what a championship feels like last year at the Big Ten Tournament, I felt like — I don’t want to speak for Nimari, but I feel like him and I are on the same page in saying that we wanted more of that in the upcoming years.

To kind of be in this situation and then obviously be matched up against T Reed, with the great guy that he is and kind of drawing back to how much he meant to us in that tough year, it’s a really, really cool opportunity.

Q. Did either of you shoot at Michigan stadium?

NIMARI BURNETT: Yeah, Will started it. He sent it in a group chat. He was like, you guys need to get up in here. We were all like, I don’t think we’re going to do that. But at the same time, we come to the gym anyway and we get up shots.

I was with Drew at the time and Drew was like, we’re going out there. I’m like, I’m ready for it, and Will set that foundation.

WILL TSCHETTER: Yeah, I mean, it was a sunny warm day. I had my shirt off. I was vibing out there, man. Felt like I was back home on the farm shooting hoops.

Q. We’ve talked a lot about Dusty and the analytics and all the prep, but we know that he’s got a good sense of humor, too. How has he —

WILL TSCHETTER: Did he tell you that, or — I’m just kidding.

Q. How has he kept things light? All the fun stuff, he lets you stick your finger in his ear during postgame press conferences — how does he make it light for you guys, and do you have a favorite moment of that levity?

WILL TSCHETTER: I’ll speak to my favorite part of his sense of humor. I think his nickname game is ridiculous. He’s got nicknames 1 through 16 for the players, and however many managers we have. I think every single one of them have at least one nickname, and they’re all ridiculously creative and pretty unique to every person.

I think that just also shows how much he cares about every person in the program and how much they mean to him, and it really just shows that he sees you and he appreciates you.

NIMARI BURNETT: Yeah, his mind is crazy like that. I guess you could call it like cognitive functioning. It functions crazy. His memory is insane. He calls me sometimes Burn It because of my last name. I don’t know if you heard his, but Tchett Bomb. Dusty is a fun character, and he does a great job of having a sense of humor and being a great people person, but also when it’s time to lock in, he’s 100 percent focused.

Transcript of UConn national championship game press conference

DAN HURLEY: Just obviously the quick turnaround, once I got out of mass this morning, now it’s preparing for Michigan. Obviously impressive, imposing team. Obviously a dominant team. Just excited to be able to have a chance to play for a championship on Monday.

Health-wise we’ll see how Silas come out of that with last night, and then Solo, you’ll see him. He’s in a boot, took some type of a foot sprain, so won’t participate in anything today and see how he’s feeling tomorrow.

You’ll see the boot. Anyway, so I might as well tell you.

Q. Last night you said that somebody has to figure out why you’re always losing in the Big East. How has the Big East play prepared you and the team for this run that you’re on?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I mean, when you get beyond what the metrics say, because so much of that is determined by how well you play in the non-conference schedule, and I don’t think across the board we probably as a league haven’t performed that great in the non-conference schedule which has really hurt the NET and some of the different metrics.

But it’s a grueling league; it’s round-robin; everyone knows you real well. The games are officiated in a way where physicality — we get mauled pretty good in Big East play.

It prepares you for the NCAA Tournament. The games are so brutal. The environment you play in, again, the physicality, the level of coaches, you’ve got some of the best coaches in the country in that league.

You go through a lot, and when you go through a lot, that prepares you.

Q. You had a serious one and a lesser one. The serious one is just kind of we see how your roster is constructed, but I was wondering about your philosophy about using the transfer portal. Then the other one, just kind of the status of your sports coat/suit and how many straight you’ve worn that or whatever.

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, we would love to be a program that the majority is home-grown boys, high school players you recruit out of high school or multiyear transfers. Obviously you’ve got situations where there’s a Cam Spencer where you’ve got this huge need in the program that Jordan Hawkins leaves as a sophomore, goes lottery, wins a National Championship, now boom, you’ve got to really fill a role that you don’t have a player that you’ve recruited and developed, ready to step into.

I think for us, it’s always we want to have a lot of continuity. Our culture is unique. It’s specific. Takes a certain type of player to play for me. It takes a certain type of player to play at UConn. I think when those relationships are forged through a recruiting period as a high school player, they really buy in and believe in your program.

We want to supplement hopefully our roster with some strategic portal moves like we were able to do. We needed help at point guard. Silas Dembry, Malachi Smith.

The suit is in bad shape. I’m not going to lie to you, guys. The pants are fine. It’s the jacket that is really — the lining is a problem. There’s like three holes. When I stick my arm in the right, there’s like three different places, and if you can see it, it’s like the lining is coming through.

It’s actually going past the dress shirt. I’d say my biggest problem is the lining in the jacket is a complete mess. I’m going to have to get a tailor in the off-season.

Q. Kind of related to how you answered my question yesterday, you guys are not favored and are quite a serious underdog in this game. How will you use that to fuel your team?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, in this game not at all because when you get down to winner take all at this point, it’s just something that doesn’t even probably register. It’s just like, preparation, game plan, make sure the guy you’re getting is healthy and all the recovery and just really you don’t have to be the best team. You don’t have to have the best season to win this tournament.

These are all one game, Game 7, single game elimination. There’s been plenty of times in the history of this tournament where the best team hasn’t won it. You’ve just got to be better for one night, and obviously for us, we need to play the game a certain type of way where we obviously can’t get into a certain type of game with Michigan. They’re an incredibly dominant team, incredibly well-coached, talent up and down the roster, physically imposing, all those things.

The good thing for us, it’s not a seven-game series. Just got to play one game on Monday night.

Q. You’ve said all year that you needed Tarris for you guys to be at your absolute best. What’s your relationship like with him and what’s enabling him to play his absolute best?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, my relationship with him, it’s improving. It’s really improved since he’s been on a tear. Now we’re best friends. (Laughing).

But I’ve been saying that, go back six weeks, go back two months, go back three months, our season is going to be determined by what Tarris Reed does, which Tarris Reed we get, does the light switch go on for Tarris Reed. I’ve been saying it for months and months and months.

Q. For Luke and then obviously for Justin Joyner on Michigan’s staff, they want to get to this point, but how challenging is that for them to juggle those two responsibilities?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I saw Justin, too, and I congratulated him, and he’s a sharp guy with incredible pedigree.

When you get a little bit — when you want a healthy distraction from preparing for machines like Michigan or the Illinois game, I get a chance to go over to Luke and start asking him how it’s going putting his staff together, and some of the conversations he’s having with our players. They are balancing that work. Obviously it helps Luke now that he had the Arizona, and if they won.

But it’s a lot. But when you get sick, obsessed people like Luke Murray on your staff, he’s able to balance it because all he ever thinks about is basketball.

Q. A lot of adjectives have been used to describe how Michigan has looked. You’ve said dominant, scary seems to be a popular one the last five games. In scouting them, what aspects specifically do you find most worrisome?

DAN HURLEY: The size, obviously, jumps out at you. In my mind, I think when they go and get Johnson and Mara, you’re wondering how it’s all going to work.

Then just playing that bigger — just how big they are at the 3, 4 and 5, like, is there going to be enough spacing on the court offensively for such a huge, athletic group. They’ve just been dominant, just scary with the size, scary with the rebounding that they’ve got just a great scheme.

Obviously they’ve got one of the best coaches in the game in Dusty and they’ve got the orchestrator with Cadeau who’s shown his worth, obviously, at that position, orchestrating everything.

Then just the wing shooting. Like the wing shooting, the two-way players on the wings that make plays. It was a beautifully constructed roster that dominates the glass, dominates it defensively. They just put so much pressure on your paint at both ends of the court.

Q. You kind of alluded to it already, but people felt like yesterday whoever won Michigan-Arizona was going to be the national champion. Why do you feel like this team cannot get rattled from the fact that you watched Michigan play yesterday just completely lights out and knowing you go into the game tomorrow with a shot at beating this team that’s looked so dominant this entire tournament?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, you go through your process of preparation at this point. Every team has some vulnerabilities. No teams are perfect. Again, it’s not a — we’re not playing a best of eleven or best of seven. Both teams have a short turnaround. We’re basically going to get probably two times on the court to walk through some things, a bunch of video sessions to try to prepare to take away the strengths of each team, and it’s going to come down to who plays better on Monday night.

Underdog, I don’t know that we necessarily feel like a huge, huge underdog. Obviously we acknowledge Michigan’s greatness and the team that they are, but we’re a 34-win team coming into the game tomorrow night.

Q. Maybe this is an extra chapter in the next book to come —

DAN HURLEY: Never stop. Life, leadership and the — I forgot the last part.

Q. You’re 40 minutes away now from winning three National Championships in four years. If a young coach came to you and said, how do you explain sustaining success in today’s day and age of basketball, what’s your answer?

DAN HURLEY: Oh, man. Develop an identity, trust your identity, be as relentless as you possibly can. Then recruit, coach hard. Most great players, they want to be coached hard. I think it’s a cop-out in today’s day and age to say that players don’t want to be coached hard. Great players want to be coached hard. Great teams want to be coached hard.

But I appreciate the book plug. Thank you.

Q. How do you balance the concept of playing your game the way you want to play it but also taking away what maybe the other opponent does well? How do you try to balance those two objectives when you game plan, especially in the NCAA Tournament?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, you know, listen, you’ve got to have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C, whether it’s ball screen coverage or you’re trapping the post or how are you going to treat Cadeau in the ball screen game or what are you going to do when they start posting up those Monstars, like are you playing 1s down there. You’ve got to make those types of decisions.

I just think a lot of this tournament does come down to just how teams match up. Are they a good matchup for you? Obviously they’re got a huge size advantage on us defensively and on the backboard that’s going to be a huge challenge for us.

Then we’ve got to make them work defensively. Whether they switch screens or don’t switch screens or top block screens or play in the drop or hedge ball screens, no matter what your opponent does, for us, we’re going to do things to make our opponents move defensively maybe more than they are accustomed to, and then hopefully that has a compounding effect for us during the course of the game where it could just wear an opponent down a little bit, just having to run around and chase people and off-ball movement more than they’re accustomed to.

Q. We’ve already heard the terms “dominant” and “scary,” but you know something about dominant and scary teams. What’s the mindset difference for a team like that preparing for Monday versus you guys? Is there a difference right now?

DAN HURLEY: Well, I don’t know. ’24, you know you have the best team. There is a certain level of pressure that comes with — it’s like when you get to the Final Four and you know you have the best team, that was a different level of pressure than in ’23 where we weren’t really sure. It was our first time. We weren’t sure we were the best team in ’23, we were just trying to win the next game.

But in ’24, yeah, it was different. It was different. Now, facing that Purdue team, Purdue’s team that year was a pretty excellent team, too, with Zach Edey and Braden Smith, one of the best point guards of all time, Kaufman-Renn.

That was a loaded, loaded Purdue team that we built. We certainly that was a pressure that I felt, when you get to the Final Four and you know you’ve got the best team. Yeah, there’s some pressure to that.

But there’s also some pressure even if you’re, whatever the underdog we are because we’re one game away from having a National Championship with this team. Both coaches, both teams definitely feel the pressure going into Monday.

Q. Solo Ball’s injury, what more can you tell us about how it happened, and how do you feel like with him and Silas both having lower leg injuries, how does that affect the way you have to manage the game?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, Solo just sprained a foot early in the game, so he was able to finish the game. He won’t participate today. I think we’ll see whether this turns into — it’s going to be tough to get an MRI on Easter, on a Sunday. I don’t know what the hospitals are like in Indiana. Hospitals stay open. Even on Easter, huh? Okay.

Q. You guys have been really successful with your charge circle post seal plays. Arizona had some trouble scoring down there against Michigan’s size and length. Is that something you guys still go to, or do you try to find advantages somewhere else?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I just think for us, depending on how Silas comes out of yesterday’s game, I just think for us, how we try to go at the opponent is as diverse as possible. Throwing it to our center, whether it’s off the block or top down or in the roll game or off of off-ball screening when they can put two on ball, the center is a focal point of what we’re trying to do offensively, and we try to get them the ball in a variety of places.

It’s easier to avoid the post traps when you go top down because you can duck in deep. Obviously against somebody like Mara, or Johnson offensively, your pre-catch post position is critical. You’ve got to fight for every inch if you’re Tarris or Eric because you’re not going to be able to catch it off the block and score off those guys. You’ve got to catch it deep.

Offensively for us, again, the center, we probably throw it in the post to our center more than anyone in the country, or at least as much, and it’s just a huge part of our offensive philosophy because everyone is trying to get threes, rim twos and free throws, and posting your big deep in the post is a great way to get rim twos.

Q. Coach, you and Dusty May were back in the Final Four in 2023. He was at FAU then, coached your guy Jalen Gaffney. What’s impressed you about what Dusty has done since then and how much he’s grown to have this juggernaut team in Michigan?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, just take what Dusty did then, Florida Atlantic to the Final Four? If you look at that roster, his talent evaluation, his roster construction, his culture, both ends of the court, plus the rebounding, just there’s no real holes in any of it.

You look, too, I think the staff he puts around him, he’s got an excellent staff. This is a coach who’s very confident, very secure in what he does in every way.

You’re looking at — I didn’t realize how old he was. He’s 49 years old? He looks really young. I thought he was younger than that. 49, I was surprised at that. I thought he would be more in his early 40s. I thought he might have been like 40 or 41. His hair, and he looks great.

But he’s one of the best coaches. He’ll be one of the best coaches for — hopefully this is the first of many meetings in these big spots between me and Dusty. He’s excellent.

Q. Alex started off the tournament really hot from three but since has cooled down —

DAN HURLEY: So he’s due.

Q. Sure. What’s it going to take for him to get back on track on another National Championship stage?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I mean, listen, we’re going to have to make shots. These guys, the way they — the size and the paint and obviously we’re going to — we can’t abandon what we do. We’ve got to do what we do.

It’s been kind of the story of the season. It’s been bricks away at times. We’ve been laying bricks at different times, but we’ve made enough shots to get here. When we went back and watched our shot attempts last night, we had great, great shots.

I mean, the fact that we shot 30 whatever percent from the field yesterday speaks to the struggle at times that it’s been just to be able to make good shots and then the transition finishes and different things.

We’re not going to get away with that on Monday night. We’ve got to have a really good night shooting the ball on Monday.

Q. I saw your moment with the Fab Five after the game last night. I’m curious what your relationship is with those guys, and have you talked with Juwan specifically about Tarris or anything?

DAN HURLEY: I mean, we camp together. The old Nike camp, the old Nike camp when it was just the top 100, top 120 players in the country. Nike camp with those guys, the old Dapper Dan Classic in Pittsburgh with those guys. Go way back to high school with them.

Got a chance to — the thing when you’re a player, it was still a thrill. I hadn’t seen a number of them in person in a number of years, except Juwan. But seeing Jimmy King and Jalen and C Webb and then — yeah, that was a pretty cool moment.

At first it’s like, Fab Five, as they were walking by me. That was pretty cool. Then Juwan, we made eye contact, and about Harris, he’s like, I’m happy for him.

Q. Dan, to the earlier questions about being successful in this era, I’m curious, when you bring recruits on campus in this day and age, are you even showing them academic buildings, facilities? Do parents care? Or is it about what’s the number going to be that you’re going to pay me and how soon can you get me to the NBA?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, so we definitely have the academic component. That’s still definitely something that the families are still interested in, or at least the players that we want to recruit, the value of your college education. Just the overall structure and discipline of our plan and our culture and organization is, like, you’re going to have a very full day when you get to UConn.

You’re going to go to every single class. If you don’t, if you miss a class, you’re not playing in the next game. You’re going to be in study hall. You’re going to value your education, whether you like it or not.

Obviously the process has changed. You do get to a weird point of a visit where now the agent gets involved, and there’s — let me enjoy this until a couple days from now because I know that that is coming and it’s going to be brutal.

And it’s going to start right away.

Q. Do you kind of marvel at the year Michigan has had when arguably their four best players are new players, and it’s basically a new team? You guys are obviously built very differently.

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I just don’t think that there’s any more year one, year — you want to do more? I’m going to forget the beginning of it.

Q. Do you marvel at how good of a year they’ve had when you consider how new their team is?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I just think college is so volatile now. You’re competing — most programs have this type of a turnover. I don’t know that you could compare anyone’s first year or two or first four years or whatever to what people experienced five, six, eight, ten years ago when you had to build a program. I think now things are year to year for everyone.

I think the years of coaches getting six- or seven-year contracts, I think that there’s an expectation that in year one or two, you’re going to start winning big because of your ability to do so with the portal and NIL.

Now, what makes Dusty May special as a coach is obviously his eye for talent, his ability to construct a roster, the fact that he insulates himself with an excellent coaching staff, and his ability to build team and culture. Like he’s got a special eye for how to put together a great team.

Things are volatile. It’s year to year. You’ve got to have the skill set to do it on a year to year basis because things are volatile.

Q. Coach, in the past you’ve cited Roosevelt’s Man in the Arena passage, and this year you challenged the team with more of a Viktor Frankl philosophy to find a deeper human meaning within the struggle. Can you reflect on the sacrifices and the struggle this team has made to get back to this point and how tomorrow’s title game serves as the ultimate arena for you and your team?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, when you play or coach at UConn, you don’t get the benefit of coming in under the radar. You don’t get to sneak up on anybody. You’ve got to be able to handle all the external noise, the expectations, the standards, the history, the tradition, like, what it takes to have a great season at UConn is — to go down as having a great season here, you have to do great, great things. It takes a special player, special coaches to be able to execute and perform and handle that type of pressure.

We’re not the underdog. We’re not the underdog story. You get a Sweet 16 berth and everybody is kissing your butt telling you you’ve had an amazing season.

We don’t have the benefit of going in under the radar. I do think when you get to those pressure moments in the tournament or in big spots, that becomes then beneficial because you’re playing under pressure the whole year. When we lose a game, our fans are so brutal on social that — and obviously I’m disliked by a number of different programs. Like when we lose, the celebration that goes on and the mocking, like, that’s kind of like a loud external.

We get the benefit of kind of — I don’t know why I just brought up our fans’ brutality. (Laughter). Just thinking about that. Nothing to your answer to your question.

Q. Do you expect Solo to play tomorrow, and could you speak to the significance of him being the best version of himself?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah, I don’t really know. They alerted — they, the medical staff and general manager, Tom Moore. I saw him actually in the boot first and then they told me. But I couldn’t tell. We’ll know more as we get later in the day.

Q. When it comes to decompressing from a game, I don’t know if that is something that you do constantly. How do you step back, even something like last night, looking forward to a National Championship game, and just find time for yourself and also maybe just your family?

DAN HURLEY: Yeah. That’s probably — the decompression thing is something once the season is over. I think you get home, you take the bus ride home, get to the hotel room, you get in the shower, you’re thinking about plays during the game that could have gone the other way, things that went in your favor. You’re thinking, obviously, about your next opponent.

I think just the decompressing part is not going to come until Monday night is over. But yeah, for me, I can’t shut my brain off.

Q. Braylon, do you have a relationship with Dusty May? I know your dad is pretty close with him. What is the relationship like, and what’s it like to face him now in the National Championship?

BRAYLON MULLINS: Yeah, Coach May recruited me at Michigan, so just having that relationship throughout the recruiting process, I know my dad got to know him very well, and then him being a guy from Indiana. I think that was a connection.

You know, we know each other, but I think now we’re playing on the national stage, so we’re ready for tomorrow.

Q. Alex, obviously after a win like last night, the team is going to want to celebrate, but your veteran mindset, how quickly if at all did you have to remind the guys, job not finished?

ALEX KARABAN: The guys knew right away when we got back to the locker room, but we’re here for a reason. We’re not here to win one game, we want to win two, and we know the National Championship game is the reason why we came here. Just reminding guys what our goal is the entire year and to be 40 minutes away from it you’ve got to invest everything you have right now to prepare the right way and to execute out there tomorrow night.

Q. Tarris, what can you say about the length Michigan has and the matchup you’re going to have in the paint with Mara tomorrow?

TARRIS REED JR: It’s going to be a great challenge. They play with a lot of tremendous size, especially in the front court. That’s been helping them a lot this year. I think it’s going to be a great challenge for our front court, to go out there, have fun and compete.

So it’s going to be a challenge for us guarding them and them guarding us. That’s the beauty of basketball, and it’s going to be a great game.

Q. Solo, how did the foot injury happen, and how are you feeling right now?

SOLO BALL: It actually — I got through it with adrenaline, but it happened in the first half. I think my foot got caught with T Reed with the screen and it kind of just happened. But I’m feeling all right right now. Just leaving it up to the medical staff. I’m doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow.

Q. Silas, Coach said you’re also banged up. How are you feeling today? Do you and Solo plan to play tomorrow?

SILAS DEMARY JR: I’m feeling fine. Fine as I’ve been the whole time, just doing what I can do with the medical staff every day to try to prepare myself to be ready for the game.

I know I’m playing. Like Solo said, he’s leaving it up to the medical staff to see what he’s going to do, but I think he’s going to do everything he can do to get back out there.

Q. Alex, Coach talked about not being able to fly under the radar anymore. Just curious how you’ve seen the expectations, having won two back to back, and since then into tomorrow’s game?

ALEX KARABAN: Yeah, ever since we went back to back we’ve always had a target on our back, and what Coach has done bringing this brand back to the national level and really a target for everybody, everyone is excited when they play UConn, and that happened ever since we went back to back.

So making sure that we’re the hunted and just realizing that every time someone steps into this program knowing what they’re stepping into and what it means to wear the UConn jersey.

Q. Alex, last night with the victory you moved into a tie for the second most NCAA Tournament wins of all time with Coach’s brother incidentally. How important is it to you to have reached this final game of the season and have that be the final game of your college career? In an era where players bounce around all the time, where great players leave for the NBA early, what does it take for a player at the college level to reach that many victories and get to the tournament and get to this stage that many times?

ALEX KARABAN: Yeah, it means a lot. You dream of being on this stage one time, and to be heading into it for a third time, it’s a blessing.

It’s the reason why I came back. It’s the reason why I’ve had extremely hard decisions to make throughout my career. I’ve always wanted to come back to win, to win championships, and to leave a legacy that’s unmatched in college basketball.

It’s been a huge motivating factor for myself to continue to help lead guys and be around teammates that want to compete for championships and compete at the highest level.

I’ve been blessed. To have these four guys along with other amazing guys in the locker room as teammates throughout this year or years past has allowed me to have the second most wins in NCAA history and in the tournament.

It’s all a blessing. It’s something that hasn’t really felt real during this entire journey. Just enjoying every moment, not taking it for granted, but knowing how special it is to win it all.

Q. Silas, a question about Elliot Cadeau. He’s the catalyst for their offense. You’re going to be on him probably a lot tomorrow night. What’s your take on him so far, and how are you going to limit him, if you can?

SILAS DEMARY JR: I think he’s a very aggressive play maker. I think, like you say, he’s the head of the snake for them, does a lot for them. Creates plays for them, an aggressive scorer as well. For me I just got to try to make is as tough as I can on him to force him into some bad decisions, force him into some tough shots, and kind of just make the game tough for him.

He’s a great player, shooting it well right now, making a lot of plays. He had a really good game last night, so just trying to make it as tough as I can on him throughout the whole game.

Q. Alex, to follow up on the earlier question, I think if you win this game, you’ll be the first player not from UCLA to win three championships. What does that mean to be in position to make that history now, and what would it mean if you actually did?

ALEX KARABAN: Yeah, it would mean everything. Leaving a legacy like that in college basketball, it’s unheard of. It’s a motivating factor to add a National Championship to this program for the guys that haven’t experienced one, and for my legacy, as well. It would mean everything to me. It would be a blessing.

We know we’ve got a huge challenge ahead of us against Michigan to do that, but it’s the reason why I came back so many times is to put myself and to have great teammates around me to compete for championships.

Q. Solo, do you expect to play tomorrow, and what’s the emotion like to have an injury like that at this moment with the stakes the highest?

SOLO BALL: Yeah, I’m just leaving it up to the medical staff, kind of like I said before. Just doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow. I don’t think it’s too much added to it.

Just being in the National Championship game, just got to prepare the exact same way we’ve prepared all season, so bump in the road, but, I mean, still going to play.

Q. Alex, in what ways have the previous two National Championship runs changed Dan as a coach, or do you do you think he’s changed at all?

ALEX KARABAN: No, he’s been the same. I think he’s been the same. He’s always been the type of coach that connects well with his players and if anything it’s probably made him hungrier. It’s experienced what it’s like to be at the top winning championships, and he always wants to go back there and he’s always going to continuously pursue that.

He’s done the same practices. He’s done the same coaching schemes. He’s done everything the same, and he’s continued to get better as a coach throughout the years. But that hunger and that passion that he has always been the same, and I think it’s gotten greater every time he’s won a National Championship.

Q. Tarris, you transferred out of Michigan two years ago but you’re basically facing a whole new team. What’s the feeling of facing a familiar jersey without any familiar faces on it?

TARRIS REED JR: Yeah, so I started my career at Michigan and now I’m about to play them my final game of college basketball. I never would have thought that would happen in a million years. How cool a blessing is that?

I know a couple guys on the team, but I feel like at the end of the day it’s the game for the National Championship game, so I feel like they’re going to be coming at my neck, we’re going to be coming at their neck, so it’s going to be a great, fun bloodbath and just a competitive game.