Newsstand: Michigan will take on Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

Tweets Of The Day

Ohio State defeated Iowa, 72-69, Thursday afternoon in Chicago, advancing to take on No. 1 seed Michigan in the quarterfinal. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will play for a third time this season. The game will tip off at 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan arrived in Chicago Wednesday evening, and practiced Thursday at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Getting ready for the Big Ten Tournament 😤 pic.twitter.com/aJctQo3Evh — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 13, 2026

Michigan head coach Dusty May weighs in on assistant Justin Joyner taking the Oregon State head-coaching job.

"Justin has one of the best young minds in coaching … I know he's going to do a terrific job leading the Beavers."



– Dusty May, Michigan Head Coach#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/1M0BYddn7X — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 12, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I don’t like somebody who’s laid back while they coach… That’s why I love him so much. You can tell how he coaches with a couple minutes of talking to him. He’s such a high energy [guy]. He was teaching me a couple of moves while he was here. It was just like, ‘Wow, okay, this is a dude I want to coach me.”

— Elite class of 2027 defensive lineman David Folorunsho on Michigan defensive line coach Larry Black

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Inside elite DL David Folorunsho’s path to the top of Michigan’s recruiting board

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Michigan’s QB room: Bryce Underwood’s development, new faces to push starter

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball COLUMN: More pressure on the guards, but ‘March Roddy,’ others emerging

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan Spring Football: Key questions on Underwood and upgrades around him, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel: Updated spring and official visit tracker