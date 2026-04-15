Yaxel Lendeborg has a message for Michigan: 'We shocked the world. Job complete'

Last May, Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Yaxel Lendeborg chose to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and play one season at Michigan. This April, Lendeborg helped lead the Maize and Blue to their second-ever national championship.

Now, Lendeborg is a projected first-round pick beginning his preparation for the next level, after averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder made 63.9 percent of his twos (133-of-208), 37.2 percent of his threes (67-of-180) and 82.4 percent of his free throws (136-of-165).

Lendeborg released a statement on social media Wednesday, thanking those around him and the Michigan fan base.

Thank you Michigan for the best year of my life! ❤️ Go blue forever !〽️ pic.twitter.com/zTH1I8S1R9 — Yaxel Lendeborg (@Yaxel_Lendeborg) April 15, 2026

“As I reflect and prepare to take the next step in my career, I am so grateful,” Lendeborg wrote. “It’s amazing how so much can change in a year, and this journey has been incredible. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.

“To the entire coaching staff, you saw something in me and took a chance. Thank you for pushing me to never settle. We faced challenges, but under your mentorship, I became a better player and person every single day.

“To my teammates, thank you for grinding with me. It was an honor to play with you all, and I’m looking forward to continuing to celebrate your successes the same way you all have celebrated mine. What we built wasn’t given, it was earned, and our legacy is forever stamped in Michigan’s history. We shocked the world. Job complete.

“To the best fans in the nation, thank you for embracing me through it all. The energy, the support, the love; I felt it every time I stepped on that floor. You made Ann Arbor home.

“To my mom, everything I am is because of you, your sacrifices, your belief, your strength. You never let me quit, even when things got hard. This jourey is just as much yours as it is mine. I love you!

“I will forever cherish the experiences and lessons that brought me to this point, and I am even more excited for what lies ahead.”

Lendeborg spent three seasons at the JUCO level with Arizona Western, before transferring to UAB, where he spent the next two years. Because of a court case that allowed JUCO athletes another year of eligibility, he had another year of college and chose to join head coach Dusty May at Michigan.

Lendeborg was named a consensus first-team All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year.