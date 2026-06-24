Unfiltered king: Yaxel Lendeborg with a parting shot at 'little brother' Michigan State

Asked if he would wear MSU gear all season in exchange for the No. 23 jersey currently held by former Spartan Draymond Green, Lendeborg closed his eyes, thought for a second as if he were going to give a canned answer ... and then let it fly. "Nah," Lendeborg said. "Nah. I'm not doing that, man. I hate those guys. I was only there for one year, but I definitely hate those guys, all that they were saying. And they can't really say much, because I went 2-0 against them this year."