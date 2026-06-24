The Wolverine Basketball
Unfiltered king: Yaxel Lendeborg with a parting shot at 'little brother' Michigan State
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Asked if he would wear MSU gear all season in exchange for the No. 23 jersey currently held by former Spartan Draymond Green, Lendeborg closed his eyes, thought for a second as if he were going to give a canned answer ... and then let it fly. "Nah," Lendeborg said. "Nah. I'm not doing that, man. I hate those guys. I was only there for one year, but I definitely hate those guys, all that they were saying. And they can't really say much, because I went 2-0 against them this year."