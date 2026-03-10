Michigan basketball's impressive history in the Big Ten Tournament

No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball has a triple-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, starting the event on Friday for the fourth time in program history (2019, 2021, 2025), set to play in the quarterfinal game Friday morning/afternoon in Chicago.

The No. 1 seed has made the championship game 13 times in 28 events, with 10 championships. The top seed has a .717 winning percentage (43-17 record). A long weekend could be in store for head coach Dusty May and Co.

The Maize and Blue have had an immensely successful history in the Big Ten Tournament, winning the inaugural event in 1998, beating Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue, before going on a title drought that lasted until 2017. That year, the Wolverines’ airplane slid off the runway at Willow Run Airport the day before arriving just before tip-off and beating Illinois in their practice jerseys. The storybook weekend, which was documented in a recent feature by Big Ten Network, culminated with victories over Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and Michigan cutting down the nets, in Washington D.C.

“I just said, ‘Guys, it’s going to be five years, 10 years, 20 years later, and if you can win this thing — and we can win it — you’re going to come back one day,” former Michigan head coach John Beilein said to the crowd after cutting down nets in 2017. “And you’re going to say to your sons and daughters, I want to tell you about those five days, those four games and the Michigan Wolverines!’”

That year, the Wolverines were the No. 8 seed and still stand as the lowest seed to win the Big Ten Tournament. Due in part to Michigan’s run that season, the eighth seed actually has the sixth-highest winning percentage at the event (.490) among those with a minimum of three games, sitting ahead of the 4 (.381) and 7 (.438) seeds. Michigan also became the first team to win four consecutive games en route to the title.

Michigan became the third-ever squad to win back-to-back championships in 2018, joining Michigan State (1999-20) and Ohio State (2010-11), winning four consecutive games — over Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue — as the No. 5 seed.

The Wolverines were the No. 3 seed in 2025, their first season under May, and won the event for the fourth time ever with victories over Purdue, Maryland and Wisconsin in Indianapolis. May is the only coach in conference history to win the Big Ten Tournament in his first season at a school.

That places Michigan as tied for the second-most championships, along with Ohio State and Illinois, behind only Michigan State (6).

Beyond that, U-M has had a long stretch of almost always being in the mix for a deep run. Despite going one-and-done three-straight seasons from 2022-24, with losses to Indiana in 2022, Rutgers in 2023 and Penn State in 2024, Michigan enjoyed a 14-event streak of winning at least one game. Twelve of those seasons came under Beilein (2008-19), the winningest head coach in program history.

Beilein had a 21-10 record in the Big Ten Tournament, with that .677 winning percentage ranking third-highest among coaches and second-highest among those with 15-plus Big Ten Tournament games under their belt, behind former Ohio State coach Thad Matta (.719) and Iowa’s Steve Alford (13-6). He’s one of seven coaches to win multiple titles.

Beilein didn’t just win championships in back-to-back seasons, but his squads routinely used the Big Ten Tournament to either earn an NCAA Tournament bid or improve their seed for the Big Dance. The best example of the former was a pair of wins in 2016, over Northwestern and Indiana in Indianapolis.

Michigan forward Kam Chatman, who had hit 7 three-pointers entering the game, nailed a right-corner triple at the buzzer to break a tie and beat the top-seeded Hoosiers in front of a sea of their fans. That punched the Maize and Blue’s NCAA Tournament ticket, with the team playing in the First Four in Dayton, where they beat Tulsa.

Michigan reached the semifinals, where it lost to Ohio State, in former head coach Juwan Howard‘s first Big Ten Tournament in 2021 (the tournament was canceled in 2020). The Wolverines have made the semifinals in six of the last nine and nine of the last 14 events, as well as the finals in four of the last eight.

Officially, Michigan has a .560 winning percentage in the Big Ten Tournament (including vacated wins in 1998 and 1999), the fifth-highest among conference teams, behind Michigan State (.632), Ohio State (.630), Illinois (.603) and Wisconsin (.571). No other team has a winning percentage of above .500.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament results through the years.