Newsstand: Michigan basketball takes over Northwestern

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan basketball is now 8-0 on the road this season, 23-1 overall, but not after some drama. The Wolverines trailed by 16 points in the second half but scored on 21-consecutive possessions at one point to notch an epic comeback and win comfortably over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston. The friendly Michigan crowd played into the Wolverines’ favor.

“Wow,” May said of the crowd. “When we got on our run, when we took the lead, it erupted. I even told our guys, fellas, this is a home game. Let’s continue to get stops and get out and run. … A lot of gratitude for the people that came to watch us. “We’ve never had a takeover like that.”

Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong named Michigan director of recruiting as one of the “off-field recruiting stars of the 2026 cycle.” Popper remained on staff through the coaching transition from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham, and helped the Wolverines retain the bulk of their class.

“Michigan’s Director of Recruiting Sam Popper brings the juice in Ann Arbor and was crucial in the Wolverines signing the No. 11 class,” Wiltfong wrote.

Michigan junior center Aday Mara has “found his happy place” with the Wolverines, per The Athletic‘s CJ Moore. Mara, by the way, will take on UCLA, his former team, Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has eight players headed to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Former Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, who was not retained by Kyle Whittingham, has found a landing spot with Oklahoma. The Sooners will take on U-M Sept. 12 at The Big House, meaning Morgan isn’t done coaching on the corner of Stadium and Main just yet.

Quote Of The Day

“I would say we run the most complicated scheme in the country. We have more calls, we do more things with fronts and coverages. So, this is not something that they just pick up in a day. We’re going to need all of spring, we’re going to need all of summer, we’re going to need all of fall camp to get us ready to go for the first game. And, by then, we’ll be ready to go.”

— Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast

Headlines Of The Day

