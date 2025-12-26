Newsstand: Aidan Hutchinson records 2 sacks for Detroit Lions

Tweets Of The Day

Former Michigan Heisman Trophy runner-up and current Detroit Lions standout Aidan Hutchinson recorded 2 sacks in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings that eliminated his team from the playoffs. Hutchinson is up to a career-high 13.5 sacks on the season, with one game left to go.

Here’s Hutchinson’s first sack of the game:

Highlights of Michigan basketball signee Quinn Costello:

Dusty May has proven to be one of the best developers and coaches of Big Men in the country



The Wolverines have added yet another Elite Center for next season in 6’9 Quinn Costello



Super skilled, good athleticism, and big time touch – a complete stud



pic.twitter.com/UBYNE4nmJJ — Players Era (@Players_Era) December 25, 2025

Former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson appears to believe the Wolverines should move on with a candidate other than interim head coach Biff Poggi for the full time head-coaching gig.

The problem is we can’t just hire just for the sake of hiring. Chances are we will lose some players but that’s the game we’re in. Timing sucks but we Gotta get the right guy! https://t.co/tCn9IGb7GB — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 26, 2025

Quote Of The Day

“I’ve always compared him more to a house flipper than a house builder. He’ll go out and get a couple of really exciting players and do some really fun and creative things with them. He’ll make stars out of them. He had a lot of contacts in Louisville that helped him get kids to Purdue (like former wide receiver Rondale Moore). He did what he had to do to get (former EDGE) George Karlaftis here in West Lafayette. He made stars out of those guys. But he didn’t necessarily build the foundation of the program.”

— Black and Gold’s Brian Neubert on Michigan head coaching candidate

Headlines Of The Day

