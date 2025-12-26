Newsstand: Aidan Hutchinson records 2 sacks for Detroit Lions
Former Michigan Heisman Trophy runner-up and current Detroit Lions standout Aidan Hutchinson recorded 2 sacks in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings that eliminated his team from the playoffs. Hutchinson is up to a career-high 13.5 sacks on the season, with one game left to go.
Here’s Hutchinson’s first sack of the game:
Highlights of Michigan basketball signee Quinn Costello:
Former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson appears to believe the Wolverines should move on with a candidate other than interim head coach Biff Poggi for the full time head-coaching gig.
Quote Of The Day
“I’ve always compared him more to a house flipper than a house builder. He’ll go out and get a couple of really exciting players and do some really fun and creative things with them. He’ll make stars out of them. He had a lot of contacts in Louisville that helped him get kids to Purdue (like former wide receiver Rondale Moore). He did what he had to do to get (former EDGE) George Karlaftis here in West Lafayette. He made stars out of those guys. But he didn’t necessarily build the foundation of the program.”
— Black and Gold’s Brian Neubert on Michigan head coaching candidate
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan coaching search, Christmas night update: Search is picking up steam
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: What’s on Michigan football’s recruiting Christmas list?
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: All I want for Christmas is for Michigan to do these three things…
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Gifts for Michigan fans this Christmas: National title contender in basketball, Sherrone Moore is out