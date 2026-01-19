Podcast: Loaded Michigan mailbag with Clayton Sayfie and special guest Isaiah Hole

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie is joined by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire and the ‘Locked On Wolverines’ podcast to answer football and basketball questions from Michigan fans. This show was broadcast live on The Wolverine’s YouTube channel Monday night.

Sayfie and Hole discussed how Michigan landing 2026 four-star, top-100 athlete Salesi Moa (technically out of the transfer portal, since he enrolled at Utah and was there briefly) probably flew too much under the radar.

“I just don’t think people are as hyped as maybe they should be about this, because he can play either side of the ball,” Hole said. “People look at him and say he might have a higher ceiling on defense but is incredible offensively, as well. Certainly, I think that’s where he’s going to get his start. Your mothership there, Rivals, just gave him ‘Alpha Dog MVP’ at the Polynesian Bowl for the week. Not just the game. And keep in mind, Chris Henry was there. But the best that they saw out of a really talented roster was this guy. And I think that’s going to bode extremely well for what Jason Beck wants to do. Certainly, Jay Hill is going to be fighting to get him on his side. And I say, ‘Why not both?'”

“Eventually, right?” Sayfie said. “I would want to get him comfortable on one side of the ball, and it seems like that’ll be wide receiver, at least to start. But that is a big-time one. I think you bring up a good point about the excitement surrounding it. Maybe it’s just because there’s been so much news lately that it gets lost in the shuffle a little bit. But this would’ve been a huge recruiting land. It would’ve bumped Michigan’s recruiting ranking up, had it not counted technically as a transfer portal addition, because he did enroll and go to some classes at Utah. But, yeah, when you look at his ranking, No. 54 overall in the 2026 class, No. 2 athlete, No. 1 player in the state of Utah. Can play the slot, can play outside receiver. You mentioned, he can play defense. Ran a 10.74-second 100-meter dash. So, great, great speed there, and a verified time.”

“And he’s 6-2, as well,” Hole chimed in. “It’s not like he’s this little shifty guy. He’s a verified guy that can go down field and go get the ball.”