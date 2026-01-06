QB Bryce Underwood will remain at Michigan for sophomore season

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Bryce Underwood will remain in Ann Arbor for his sophomore season. Underwood was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class and is coming off a freshman campaign in which he started all 13 games, leading the Wolverines to a 9-4 record, fourth-place finish in the Big Ten and Citrus Bowl appearance.

Underwood joined multiple teammates in posting a graphic indicating that he’ll stay in Ann Arbor for the 2026 season, part of a “LFG147” campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is considered one of the highest-paid players in the sport, with his father, Jay Underwood, telling the Wall Street Journal last year that the Detroit native’s compensation package could “exceed $15 million” during his time at Michigan.

Underwood completed 202 of his 335 pass attempts (60.3 percent) for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. He added 88 rush attempts for 392 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Belleville (Mich.) High product struggled in losses — completing 50.9 percent of his passes for 611 yards and 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions and averaging only 2.3 yards per rush attempt — showing that he has plenty of room for growth. However, the Wolverines are confident in his abilities. New head coach Kyle Whittingham, the replacement for the fired Sherrone Moore, who, along with key program stakeholders almost single-handedly recruited Underwood to U-M, held his first individual player meeting with Underwood, a 45-minute sit-down.

“I did a lot of listening,” Whittingham said at his introductory press conference Dec. 28. “I wanted to get feedback from him. I wanted to get to know him. Just everything from growing up, family, what’s important to him — and it was a great conversation.

“He’s a special young man, carries himself the right way. The quarterback’s got to have that ‘it’ factor, and Bryce has the ‘it’ factor, along with a ton of talent. Big, strong kid, 6-4, 225-plus pounds.

“His ceiling is very high. The offense we’re going to bring in here, I think, is going to suit him to a T. I think he’s going to really, really excel and have a great experience here.”

Whittingham has hired former Utah offensive analyst Koy Detmer Jr. to assist offensive coordinator Jason Beck with the quarterbacks. Both worked together at New Mexico in 2024 and Utah in 2025.