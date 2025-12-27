Michigan officially announces Kyle Whittingham as 22nd head football coach

With an official press release late Friday night, University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as the 22nd head coach in Michigan football history.

Whittingham, 66, signed a five-year contract, which runs through the 2030 season and is reportedly worth an annual salary of $8.2 million.

Whittingham spent 32 seasons at Utah, including 21 as the program’s head coach. He’s the all-time winningest head coach in Utes history, with a 177-88 record.

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” Manuel said. “Throughout our search, he consistently demonstrated the qualities we value at Michigan: vision, resilience, and the ability to build and sustain championship-caliber teams. Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect—where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Kyle to the University of Michigan family as he takes the helm of our football program.”

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” Whittingham added in his own statement. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence — both on the field and beyond — and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together. My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential—on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”

“After speaking with Coach Whittingham and reviewing his record both on and off the field, I am confident he will bring dignity, integrity, and fierce competitiveness to the program, while serving as a powerful role model for our student-athletes and staff,” said Michigan President Domenico Grasso. “He also places a strong emphasis on the academic mission of college athletics, reflected in a 93 percent graduation rate, among the highest in the college football power conferences. Coach Whittingham is exactly the right fit for the University of Michigan at this time.”

Desmond Howard, Former Michigan Heisman Trophy Winner; ESPN College GameDay Analyst: “I want to congratulate the University of Michigan leadership, especially Warde Manuel, for navigating a challenging process and coming away with what I truly believe is the best hire of this coaching cycle. I’m extremely excited about Coach Whittingham leading Michigan. If you had asked me prior to this to name my favorite head coaches in the sport, his name would’ve been one of the very first I mentioned. He’s exactly what Michigan needs right now. Coach Whittingham commands immense admiration across college football, from the media to fellow coaches, and anytime his name comes up among my peers, the sentiment is unanimous: respect. He’s your favorite coach’s favorite coach, and that says everything.”

Alex Smith, Former Utah and NFL Quarterback; Current NFL Analyst: “Michigan fans are about to find out what I’ve known since I met Coach Whit as a freshman at Utah: he’s a true leader, the ultimate competitor, and most importantly a winner. He’s as tough as they come with the character to match. Can’t wait to see this next chapter for the Maize and Blue.”

Taylor Lewan, Former Michigan All-American Offensive Lineman; Host of Bussin’ with the Boys: “Congratulations to the University of Michigan on hiring Kyle Whittingham as its 22nd head football coach. While I don’t know Coach Whittingham personally, every person I’ve spoken with who has been associated with him speaks about him with the utmost respect. They all say the same thing: he’s a man of integrity and character who develops players not only on the field, but off it as well.

“I truly believe Michigan has found the right leader for its program, and I’m excited to support the team as they compete for College Football Playoff berths and national championships.”

More from Michigan press release:

Whittingham is Utah’s all-time wins leader (177); ranks third among all active FBS head coaches and third among head coaches who remained at the same school. He finished with a 177-88 (.668) record at Utah. The Utes had a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons as head coach and won 10-plus games in a season on eight occasions (2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025).

His teams performed at a high level in the postseason, winning 11 bowl games (11-6), which ranks among the top four active coaches. He has led Utah to 11 different bowl destinations during his tenure, including two Rose Bowls, one Fiesta Bowl, one Sugar Bowl and the 15th-ranked Utes will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Las Vegas Bowl for the fifth time in his career (Dec. 31, 3:30 pm).

He is the second-longest tenured active head football coach at the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), trailing only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

Whittingham led Utah to three conference championships including an undefeated 2008 season capped by a Sugar Bowl win over Alabama. He earned three national Coach of the Year awards, including the AFCA and Bear Bryant Awards in 2008 and the Bobby Dodd Trophy in 2019.

Whittingham is credited with recruiting top players and developing their fullest potential. His players achieved great success on and off the field during their time in Salt Lake City. He had 35 players earn All-America selection, including 17 of those who earned selection from the major award associations, and 10 of whom were either consensus or unanimous honorees. Players also earned 105 first-team all-conference awards, including 60 in the Utes’ 15 seasons at the Power conference level. In addition, eight of those individuals were named conference player of the year. In the classroom, six Utes earned Academic All-America honors and 400 academic all-conference accolades were received by Willingham’s players.

Utah’s success on the field carried over to the NFL as Whittingham developed NFL talent on a yearly basis. The Utes had 31 selections from 2017-25, which ranks as the most among current Big 12 schools.

Whittingham coached 391 games during his 32 seasons at Utah, contributing to a record 262 wins. He spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the program before being elevated to head coach in 2004. Whittingham joined the staff as defensive line coach in 1994 and was promoted to defensive coordinator starting with the 1995 season. He spent the next 10 years running the defense while either mentoring the linebackers or safeties during that time.

Whittingham was a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater, Brigham Young, during the 1985-86 seasons. He spent the 1987 season as the defensive coordinator at the College of Eastern Utah. He joined the Idaho State program for six seasons (1988-93), mentoring the linebackers and serving as the special teams coordinator for four seasons before assuming the role of defensive coordinator for his final two seasons.

Whittingham is a 1984 graduate of BYU and earned a master’s degree from the school in 1987. He played linebacker for the Cougars from 1978-81, earning first-team All-WAC and WAC Defensive Player of the Year accolades in 1981. Whittingham played in the first four Holiday Bowls and was named Defensive MVP of the 1991 game. In 2009, he was inducted into the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame.

He is married to the former Jamie Daniels. They have four children – Tyler, Melissa, Alex and Kylie – and 11 grandchildren. Tyler and Alex both played for the Utes, and Alex currently serves as the assistant defensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.