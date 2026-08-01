The Wolverine Football
Newsstand: Michigan football, basketball add games to schedules
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan football will play Central Michigan in 2028 and 2031, both in Ann Arbor.
Michigan basketball will play Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Detroit. The following season, the two teams will compete against each other in Indianapolis.
A look back at one of the most magical moments in Michigan football history.
Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald says he’s looking forward to beating the Wolverines.
Quote Of The Day
“Honestly, I want to tear up right now because he’s worked so hard to be in the position he is right now, and I’m just happy for him that he’s going to be able to play a season and hopefully play the whole season. He deserves everything. He’s worked for it. He works his butt off every single day. He’s the captain of this team, a two-time captain, and it’s much deserved. I look up to him every single day for that. Injuries are no joke. It’s hard mentality. I’m very excited to see him play.”
— Michigan junior running back Jordan Marshall on graduate safety Rod Moore returning from injury
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan safety Rod Moore’s return has teammates buzzing – ‘I want to tear up’
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: What Big Ten Media Days revealed about each Michigan position group heading into fall camp
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Twenty-six Michigan takeaways from 2026 Big Ten Media Days
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell feels great about Michigan commitment
• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Major Michigan takeaways from 2026 Big Ten Media Days
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things The Wolverine in the The Fort.The Fort