Newsstand: Michigan football, basketball add games to schedules

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan football will play Central Michigan in 2028 and 2031, both in Ann Arbor.

Michigan adds 2028 & 2031 home games w/Central Michigan, @FBSchedules reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 31, 2026

Michigan basketball will play Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Detroit. The following season, the two teams will compete against each other in Indianapolis.

NEWS: Michigan and Louisville will start a two-year neutral site series on December 5th in Detroit, according to a source.



Return game in Indianapolis during the 2027-28 season.https://t.co/EJjZK3DwKt — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 30, 2026

A look back at one of the most magical moments in Michigan football history.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald says he’s looking forward to beating the Wolverines.

Pat Fitzgerald has his eyes set on beating Michigan 👀 pic.twitter.com/UD917rRaRE — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 30, 2026

NEWS: 2027 Top-30 prospect Devin Cleveland is down to seven schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Arkansas

Alabama

Michigan

Syracuse

Missouri

Marquette

TCU



The 6-foot-3 guard out of Chicago, Illinois is the #30 overall prospect in the rising senior class. pic.twitter.com/JLC8Kl1NaH — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 30, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Honestly, I want to tear up right now because he’s worked so hard to be in the position he is right now, and I’m just happy for him that he’s going to be able to play a season and hopefully play the whole season. He deserves everything. He’s worked for it. He works his butt off every single day. He’s the captain of this team, a two-time captain, and it’s much deserved. I look up to him every single day for that. Injuries are no joke. It’s hard mentality. I’m very excited to see him play.”

— Michigan junior running back Jordan Marshall on graduate safety Rod Moore returning from injury

Headlines Of The Day

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan safety Rod Moore’s return has teammates buzzing – ‘I want to tear up’

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: What Big Ten Media Days revealed about each Michigan position group heading into fall camp

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Twenty-six Michigan takeaways from 2026 Big Ten Media Days

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell feels great about Michigan commitment

• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Major Michigan takeaways from 2026 Big Ten Media Days