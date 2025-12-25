Gifts for Michigan fans this Christmas: National title contender in basketball, Sherrone Moore is out

Merry Christmas to all! Here are some gifts that Michigan fans can enjoy this holiday season. If you’re coming here looking for an airing of grievances on this holy day, look elsewhere. Those can be found, well, literally everywhere else on the internet. Plus, The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome posted his, along with feats of strength, on Festivus.

Gifts for Michigan fans

A national title contender in basketball: Head man Dusty May‘s second season has gone better than anyone expected, even the coach himself, to this point. Michigan is 11-0, winning by an average score of 95.4 to 66.1 and favored to win the rest of its games on KenPom.

This can change in an instant, but Michigan is easily the favorite to win the national championship on BetMGM, checking in at +375. The team with the next-best chance is Arizona at +750. Michigan is in position to be in position, and certainly has the upside to cut down nets on the final Monday night of the season in April.

Sherrone Moore is gone: It’s unfortunate that the former Michigan head coach engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and partook in alarming social media activity. However, since he was doing those things, it’s a positive that it all came to light and he was fired for cause. He simply had no business being in charge of the storied program.

The Wolverines can make a major upgrade no matter who they hire. Michigan went 9-3 with a coach clearly not locked into his job (and one that wasn’t all that good anyway), so just imagine what it can do with someone fully invested and more talented.

No. 1 hockey team: Michigan hockey is 16-4 overall and ranked No. 1 in the nation in the USCHO.com poll, ahead of Big Ten rivals Wisconsin (No. 2), Michigan State (No. 3) and Penn State (No. 9). The Maize and Blue have won five of their last six games heading into the break, which will end with a clash against the U.S. NTDP U-18 Team Jan. 3.

It was clear before the season that Brandon Naurato was confident in his group. Speaking with the fourth-year head man for our preview, it was apparent that the Wolverines made the right fixes after missing the NCAA Tournament a year ago. “I think we have the right people, and that’s what you’re trying to protect every year with all this turnover in every sport. Culture is everything,” Naurato said.

Women’s basketball team is rolling: The sixth-ranked ball club is 10-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten, with the lone loss coming to top-ranked and undefeated UConn, 72-69, back on Nov. 21. This Wolverine team may have as much upside as any of the recent ones that have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are being led by a star in sophomore guard Olivia Olson, who’s averaging 18.5 points per game and posted four 20-plus point scoring outbursts.



