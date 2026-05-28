Podcast: Michigan position coach upgrades, anonymous quotes, basketball headlines

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Anthony Broome break down the Michigan football coaching staff and where the Wolverines made CLEAR upgrades, before discussing anonymous coach quotes about U-M from Athlon Sports’ preview magazine. We flip over to basketball and talk about Dusty May’s appearance on Mackinac Island, plus some Big Ten roster news.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!