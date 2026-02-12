Podcast: Jay Hill's defensive philosophy, Michigan basketball comeback win, UCLA preview

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down comments from defensive coordinator Jay Hill on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast and the eight Wolverines headed to the NFL Combine, before discussing the basketball team’s 87-75 win over Northwestern Wednesday night and looking ahead to Saturday’s game against UCLA.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!

Estimated time stamps for each topic are below:

(00:00) Intro

(1:34) Jay Hill’s vision for Michigan defense

(27:50) Eight Michigan prospects invited to NFL Combine

(33:01) Michigan comes back to take over Northwestern

(45:16) UCLA preview

The hosts broke down the following comment from Hill regarding his decision to leave BYU for Michigan: “The decision to come to Michigan was not hard at all,. Coach Whitt called me and said, ‘Hey, I think I have this opportunity. What do you think?’ I said, ‘Coach, I’m in, because it’s Michigan.’ I believe we can win national championships here. I believe we can win consistent Big Ten championships here. With the way Coach Whitt coaches, his discipline and toughness, I just think it’s a perfect match for Michigan. I was in.”

Broome reacted to the remarks: “It’s less about maybe the opportunity he already had, because BYU has been a team that has competed for conference titles and College Football Playoffs, but the resources and the upward trajectory and the opportunity to kind of be at a program that I don’t want to say doesn’t have to compete as hard, but there are a few built in advantages to being in the Big Ten, to have the brand power, to be compensated more … When these guys talk about why Michigan? Those are all things that makes sense.”