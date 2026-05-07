Podcast: Joel Klatt's post-spring top 25, was Bryce Underwood unlucky and Michigan basketball news

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss Joel Klatt ranking Michigan No. 12 in his post spring top 25 rankings, CBS Sports’ lucky vs. unlucky quarterback rankings and where Bryce Underwood checks in and basketball scheduling news and NCAA Tournament expansion.

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