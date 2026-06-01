Podcast: Kyle Whittingham goes fast, Bryce Underwood slammed by Eric Weddle and answering your Michigan questions

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas were LIVE on YouTube discussing all things Michigan football and basketball. We discuss Kyle Whittingham riding in the “fastest seat in sports” to begin the IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday (and him being a badass in general), before talking about Eric Weddle slamming Bryce Underwood. We then take all of your questions on Michigan football and basketball.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

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