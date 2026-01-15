Podcast: Latest on Michigan transfer portal and retention, basketball win over Washington, Oregon preview, more

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss the latest with Michigan football and the transfer portal along with roster retention efforts, before breaking down an 82-72 win over Washington in basketball and previewing Saturday’s game at Oregon. We finish with College Football Playoff national championship game predictions.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!

https://open.spotify.com/episode/541v343qDoL3xcTAx6rnbO?si=DfmqtgYBRbidr4dJp-7Y7Q

Here are estimated time stamps for each topic:

(00:00) Intro

(3:44) Latest on transfer portal and retention

(23:57) Michigan basketball beats Washington

(38:00) Oregon preview

(42:03) BetMGM ad

(43:26) No Man Knows The Future