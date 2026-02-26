Podcast: Proposed NCAA rule changes, Illinois preview, Big Ten champs and lessons from Minnesota win

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss some interesting new proposed NCAA rule changes — that would impact Michigan and other teams on and off the field — before previewing Illinois, discussing winning a share of the Big Ten championship and lessons learned from the 77-67 win over Minnesota Tuesday at Crisler.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!

Sayfie and Broome broke down Illinois and the challenges Brad Underwood’s team presents to Michigan.

“So, Illinois — best offense in the country,” Sayfie started. “Poses a lot of problems for Michigan. I guess let’s start with that. You have shooters everywhere. It starts with Keaton Wagler, the freshman, and I think most people know his story at this point. He was a three-star recruit, ranked around 250th in the country. There were, what, like 50 shooting guards ranked ahead of him. Now he’s one of the best point guards, if not the best, point guards in the Big Ten, one of the best players in the country. He is a walking bucket. I mean, he scored 46 at Mackey, essentially willing Illinois to a big win against Purdue. And you could go on and on. It’s ridiculous, the amount of scoring he provides them. He can get to the rim. He’s shooting nearly 50 percent on twos, he’s shooting 42 percent from three. He’s already made 68 threes this year.”

Continued Sayfie, on Michigan’s opponent: “One hundred and 37 of his 162 three-point field goal attempts have come from NBA range, so you have to guard him way out. Watching their game against UCLA back last night, they start their pick and roll at like the logo, and you have to almost go over those screens, because he’s such a threat. The floor spacing is incredible with this team, because they have five shooters out there at all times. You have five guys that have hit 40 or more threes. [Kylan] Boswell is coming back from injury here; he would probably be at 40 if he hadn’t been hurt. They have four guys in the rotation that shoot more threes than twos. They slow down the pace — very deliberate — drive and kick, create an advantage, just kind of keep you in rotation, put you in a spin cycle, and keep that advantage throughout the entire possession. It ends up in a very good look. They don’t turn it over — they’re 13th in the country in limiting turnovers. And, as we all know, and something that I probably should’ve mentioned as the top bullet point, they offensive rebound like crazy. They’re offensive rebounding 39.6 percent of their missed shots; that’s third in the country. We saw it last year first hand against Michigan when we were at Crisler.”