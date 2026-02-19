Podcast: Michigan football staff shakeup, basketball win over Purdue, Duke preview

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss Sean Magee and others being let go from the Michigan football support staff, what hiring Dave Peloquin means for Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines, before shifting focus to basketball’s 91-80 win over Purdue Tuesday in West Lafayette and previewing Saturday’s game against Duke.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The hosts began discussing Whittingham and Co. letting go of general manager Sean Magee and other support staffers.

“A little surprising,” Balas said. “But there have been a lot of surprises. When I say ‘a little surprising’ — not totally surprising, because when new coaches came in, and like he told the assistant coaches when he was initially hired, you know what the business is about. We talked to some of these guys last week, and they said they were still operating without contracts and without the assurance that they were going to be there, so they weren’t sure if they were going to be there or not. Sean Magee was one of those.

“The job that he did, that’s the thing. Keeping this roster together and the amount of work that he put in. Sources close to it told us, they said, ‘Hey.’ When Kyle Whittingham was talking to him, he was saying, ‘We need to get you some help.’ What a job he’s done and everything else, but then he decides to go in a different direction. But coaches are paid to make the tough decisions. They want guys that they feel they want in their foxhole. Initially, I thought, ‘Man, is it too much here? Is it too much churn with the Michigan staff?’ But again, it’s part of the business. Sean is great, and did a great job, in my opinion. Sam Popper, I’ve heard great things from him from people in the building — in charge of recruiting. These guys are going to be tough to replace. But again, it’s part of the deal when you get a new staff.”