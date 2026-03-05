Podcast: Michigan searching for starting OL, Big Ten Player of the Year race, NBA mock draft, previewing Iowa, MSU

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss comments from Michigan offensive line and assistant coach Jim Harding on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen, before flipping to basketball to talk about the Big Ten Player of the Year race, The Athletic‘s latest NBA mock draft and previewing the final two regular season games against Iowa and Michigan State.

Estimated time stamps for each topic are below:

(00:00) Intro

(00:50) Michigan searching for starting OL

(12:55) BetMGM ad

(14:09) Big Ten Player of the Year race

(23:38) Latest NBA mock draft

(34:15) Previewing Iowa and Michigan State

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg may be the frontrunner for Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

“He is at the top right now, but there’s also quite a bit of momentum for Jeremy Fears Jr. of Michigan State,” Sayfie said. “I think a lot of the voters will maybe use what their eyes showed them last and see what happens on Sunday, when U-M plays MSU. But [Keaton] Wagler is still in the mix. Braden Smith is pretty much out of it, in my opinion, based on the way Purdue’s playing. If you look at KenPom, in their top five of the Big Ten Player of the Year rankings, Aday Mara is fifth. It’s kind of hard to argue with his impact on both ends. But right now I’d say it’s probably Yaxel’s to lose, but still two more games yet to cement it.”

“It’s a three-man race, in my opinion,” Balas agreed. “I think a lot of people with Wagler and what he’s done with some of his huge games, let’s see how they finish. I think these next few games are really going to determine it. Who’s Illinois got left? Just Maryland. And he’s going to have a huge game in that one, probably. I’ll say this, if Yaxel has a game like Minnesota, where he just disappeared and decided he didn’t want to play much, then he can take himself right out of the running, too. It’s going to be interesting to see how hard they play, how hard Yaxel plays, knowing that they’ve got the Big Ten sewn up. I don’t think that’ll be an issue against Michigan State, because they’re going to want to win that game. They’ve heard all the jeers and everything else from the Michigan State crowd, and that’s not a game that you want to lose, even though that when it comes to standings and everything else, it’s really insignificant. But it’s anything but that, when it comes to a rivalry game.”