By the numbers: What to know about Michigan's 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines football had six NFL Draft picks in 2026, ranking tied 16th among all college programs. This was the second draft under former head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired following this past regular season, so he ends his tenure with 13 selections over two years.

It’s time to go by the numbers on Michigan’s draft. Here’s a look at Michigan’s 2026 draftees:

• EDGE Derrick Moore — second round, No. 44 overall to the Detroit Lions

• TE Marlin Klein — second round, No. 59 overall to the Houston Texans

• LB Jaishawn Barham — third round, No. 92 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

• LB Jimny Rolder — fourth round, No. 118 overall to the Detroit Lions

• FB Max Bredeson — fifth round, No. 159 overall to the Minnesota Vikings

• DT Rayshaun Benny — seventh round, No. 250 overall to the Baltimore Ravens

By the numbers: Michigan and the 2026 NFL Draft

5 Michigan defensive tackles have been picked over the last four drafts (2023-26): Mazi Smith (first round, 2023), Kris Jenkins (second round, 2024), Mason Graham (first round, 2025) and Benny (seventh round, 2026). Over the last five seasons, Michigan has had six full-time starters at the position — and five of them have been drafted. The other, Trey Pierce, is entering his second season as a starter in his senior year in 2026.

7th Time in the last eight years that at least three Wolverines have been drafted in the top 100 picks. In 2024, Michigan has a program-record seven top-100 selections.

9th-Highest drafted Michigan tight end in history is Klein at No. 59 overall to the Houston Texans. Klein is the sixth U-M player at his position to be selected since 2017, joining Jake Butt (fifth round, 2017), Zach Gentry (fifth round, 2019), Luke Schoonmaker (second round, 2023), AJ Barner (fourth round, 2024) and Colston Loveland (first round, 2025). That’s four-consecutive events with a U-M tight end taken.

Player Pick Year Paul Seymour 7th overall, first round 1970 Colston Loveland 10th overall, first round 2025 Jim Mandich 29th overall, second round 1973 Doug Marsh 33rd overall, second round 1980 Paul Seal 36th overall, second round 1974 Tony McGee 37th overall, second round 1993 Bennie Joppru 41st overall, second round 2003 Luke Schoonmaker 58th overall, second round 2023 Marlin Klein 59th overall, second round 2026

13 NFL Draft picks in the Moore era. Jim Harbaugh has the most among Michigan coaches since the draft moved from 12 rounds to seven in 1994 (66). Lloyd Carr had 62 picks (10 first-rounders) in 13 years from 1996-2008, Rich Rodriguez produced seven selections (1 first-rounder) in three drafts from 2009-11 and Brady Hoke churned out 11 draftees in four years from 2012-15. For reference, the legendary Bo Schembechler had 121 picks in 21 years from 1970-90.

Year Michigan Draftees Under Harbaugh And Moore 2026 6 2025 7 2024 13 2023 9 2022 5 2021 8 2020 10 2019 5 2018 2 2017 11 2016 3

14 Michigan edge rushers have been selected in the NFL Draft since 2017, with Moore and Barham being the most recent. The Wolverines have had at least one edge rusher come off the board nine of the last 10 years.

26 Michigan players have been chosen in the top three rounds over the last six years (since 2021) — eight in the first round, eight in the second round and 10 in the third round.

68 NFL Draft picks for the Big Ten this year, trailing only the SEC (87). The ACC (38) and Big 12 (38) trailed well behind the top two leagues. The Big Ten had 10 first-round picks, marking the first time the SEC didn’t have more players taken since 2015. The SEC finished with seven first-rounders in 2026.

88-Consecutive NFL Drafts (1938-2026) with a Michigan player drafted, continuing the program’s NCAA record streak.

2018 Was the last time that Michigan didn’t have a first-round selection until this year, snapping a seven-year streak.

427 Michigan players have been selected in the NFL Draft all time.