Newsstand: Michigan CB Smith Snowden back healthy, training

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan cornerback Smith Snowden, a Utah transfer, underwent surgery this offseason to clean up an injury from last year but is now back fully healthy. He’s expected to be a starter at either corner or nickel for the Wolverines.

“A guy like Smith Snowden came over from Utah, didn’t get as much live as everybody else, but when he stepped on the field, you could tell like, ‘OK, he’s going to be a player,'” cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford said on ‘In The Trenches.’

“Experience in this defense, a similar style of defense. Coach Jay Hill was already with [head] Coach [Kyle] Whitt[ingham at Utah]. He knows everything that’s going on, he knows the calls, he knows all the adjustments from the shifts and motions and stuff like that. And then he’s a guy that’s cat quick and has man coverage and ball skills.”

Michigan is involved in a potential groundbreaking schedule opportunity beginning in 2027-28, which would feature at least two games per season (and up to four — three regular season and one exhibition).

Breaking—A huge new event is in the works involving a majority of CBB's blue bloods, sources tell @CBSSports. It's called the Diamond Cup. The debut is planned for 2027. It's a major, unprecedented scheduling idea. Can it all come together? Let's hope so. https://t.co/GSukG6ojoJ — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 20, 2026

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein was the keynote speaker at a U of M Alumni Club of Grand Rapids event Wednesday night at U of M Health West.

Michigan’s Jay Hill checks in as the No. 9 defensive coordinator in the country.

Best Defensive Coordinators In College Football



Who Are We Sleeping On?👇 pic.twitter.com/tBeOSouSlh — ROC BOYS FOOTBALL (@rocboysfootball) May 20, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Just the way they respond. I always tell them, ‘The way that you respond will make up for everything that’s happened prior to it, whether that’s good or bad. If you make a great play, good; respond again. If you make a bad play, respond.’ We have every single play being on that island, just like [offensive] tackle. You can give up two-straight sacks, but then all of the sudden your next 60 plays are lights out and you guys win, you had a damn good game. Just having the next-play mentality.”

— Jernaro Gilford on the mindset Michigan’s cornerbacks need, especially when playing in man to man coverage (via ‘In The Trenches’ with host Jon Jansen)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan cornerbacks: Three multi-year starters, young former top recruit taking big jump

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: 5-star CB Joshua Dobson’s ‘wonderful’ in-home visit

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The 3-2-1: Michigan basketball potential additions (?), U-M football budget, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan treats Top 100 EDGE Major Stokes ‘like family’