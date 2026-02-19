Newsstand: Michigan close to hiring Dave Peloquin as general manager

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan is trending toward hiring former Notre Dame personnel director Dave Peloquin, who spent the last year heading up the NIL department at Athletes First.

Michigan is one of 16 schools in NBA 2K26, which added the new feature for its ‘season five’ update.

Michigan made the hire of defensive tackles coach Larry Black official. From a press release:

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham announced Wednesday (Feb. 18) the hiring of Larry Black as the program’s defensive tackle coach. Black is in his 12th year working at the collegiate level and his ninth year as a position coach, having worked exclusively with the defensive line during his career.

Prior to joining the Michigan staff, Black spent four seasons (2022-25) at Vanderbilt working with the defensive line. He worked with Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame and reunited with him in Nashville. For the 2025 season, Black was elevated to defensive run game coordinator, and Vanderbilt ranked 18th nationally, with 108.2 yards per game allowed on the ground.

Under Black’s direction, the Commodores improved across the defensive line, especially in stopping the run and generating sacks, while implementing young players. The unit ranked 10th in the SEC in run defense in his first season (2022), but sixth in his final season (2025). The group battled injuries in 2022, but in 2023, veteran Nate Clifton produced 5.5 sacks. The 2024 unit saw three different defensive linemen record 5.0 or more tackles for loss, and in 2025, four different front-line players recorded at least 6.0 TFLs, led by 9.5 from end Miles Capers and 8.5 from lineman Khordae Sydnor.

Quote Of The Day

“Their size was there, but also, they were quicker to the ball. Their guards did a good job of being around the basketball. In the second half, [junior guard Elliot] Cadeau was really good. Cadeau made some really good plays. When you sit there and your fourth or fifth option can carry the weight, or somebody like [sophomore guard] L.J. Cason can come in and control the game … he made a lot of good plays.”

— Purdue head coach Matt Painter on Tuesday’s 91-80 loss to Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

