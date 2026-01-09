Kyle Whittingham discusses what Bryce Underwood needs to improve, provides insight on defensive scheme under Jay Hill

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham is hard at work putting together his first roster in Ann Arbor ahead of the 2026 season. There are plenty of unknowns, but he knows who his starting quarterback will be, with Bryce Underwood coming back for his sophomore year.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder opened all 13 games for the 9-4 Wolverines in 2025, completing 60.3 percent of his passes (202-of-335) for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions, adding 88 carries for 392 yards and 6 scores.

It’s time for Underwood, the former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, to take the next step in his development, and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck is a key figure in pushing him to accomplish that.

“Well, that’s our job,” Whittingham said on the ‘Rich Eisen Show.’ “A lot of talent. The ceiling is so high. Jason Beck, our offensive coordinator, is an absolute master at developing the quarterback. He played quarterback. The quarterbacks that he has trained and worked with have all had success.

“[Utah quarterback] Devon Dampier last year was a tremendous player for us. He ended up eighth or ninth in the country in QBR. So, he’s in good hands here at Michigan — I can promise you that — and Jason will make sure we smooth out some of the mechanics and some of the things that he does need to work on.”

The lack of consistently polished fundamentals were a problem for Underwood at points throughout the season.

“Little bit of footwork, little bit of the spine angle,” Whittingham said of what he’s seen. “The processing, going through the progression.

“One thing about Jason’s scheme: It’s very user-friendly. You don’t have to immerse yourself in it for a couple years before you get it. There’s not much of a learning curve, but yet it’s effective. We were, what, fifth in the nation last year in total O, fourth in scoring O, second in rushing O. So, he knows exactly what he wants to do and how to get there.

“And in this day and age with the portal, when you have so many new guys, you better have a very user-friendly system on both sides of the ball. You can’t be complicated anymore. You’ve got to plug in 40, 50 new guys, and they better be able to help you contribute right away. And if you have too much thinking going on, that’s not a good situation.”

Insight on new Michigan defensive system

Whittingham swiped one of his former longtime assistants — Jay Hill — as his defensive coordinator. Hill spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at BYU, following a long run as the head coach of Weber State from 2014-22.

“Four-down front — 4-2 nickel setup, which is what 90 percent of the people base out of these days,” Whittingham said of what the defense will look like. “It’s geared toward 11-personnel. If we go to 12-personnel, then we go ahead and jump into a 4-3 and we substitute with the offense. But it bases out of that 4-2-5 scheme.

“A lot of pressure, a lot of man coverage. Mix in some zone pressures. A little bit of split safety look, and there you have it.”

Whittingham and Hill — a former cornerback at Utah from 1998-99 — have known each other for decades, and the trust level is high.

“Jay Hill, our coordinator, I recruited him at Utah,” the Michigan coach said. “He was an outstanding player there. Finished playing, wanted to become a GA, and we hired him on as a GA. Finished his GA stint, and we had a full-time spot, hired him for that and he just kept working his way up through the ranks. His last three years, he was down in Provo at BYU and did a phenomenal job with their defense. He’s from my tree and played in our scheme.

“The scheme has been tweaked a little bit along the way, but the real essence of it has stayed intact.”