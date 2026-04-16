Kyle Whittingham: Michigan football holding physical practices to find out 'who the tough guys are'

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham has always been known for fielding physical teams, and it will be no different in Ann Arbor, following 21 years in charge of the Utah program.

The Wolverines have shortened practices under Whittingham but upped the intensity, including hitting a lot. Whittingham has to establish a culture in his first season, after all, and the Wolverines have gotten after it 13 practices into spring ball.

“We banged pretty good this spring,” Whittingham said on an interview with Big Ten Network. “There was a lot of physicality to our practice, which is our standard operating procedure. That’s how we’ve done it for a lot of years, this staff.

“You’ve got to scale back on that a little bit in the fall, because you have to get ready for games. But we had to find out who’s who here and who the tough guys are. No other way to do it than to go at it. There is an element of risk, but you’ve got to weigh the pros and cons of what you’re doing.”

Michigan has had some injuries along the offensive line, hindering progress there, but the defensive front has been a pleasant surprise. Just last week, Whittingham said the Wolverines are five deep at both defensive tackle and defensive end. Plus, senior John Henry Daley, a first-team All-American at Utah a season ago, is getting closer to being fully healthy.

“Overall, it was a really good spring,” the Michigan coach said. “We found out a lot about a lot of the guys on this team, and we think we’re going to be pretty good on the line of scrimmage.

“I would say the defensive line is probably a little bit ahead right now. The offensive line still needs some development to occur. We also had a couple players that are going to be prominent players up front for us on the O-line in the fall that weren’t able to practice this spring, so that’s still a work in progress.”

The Big Ten is considered a higher level of conference than the Big 12, but Whittingham coached Utah in three different leagues — the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Big 12 — so he’s been able to adjust. Last season, the Utes won 11 games after missing a bowl game the prior season.

“Well, we have a process that we adhered to at Utah for 21 years, and it worked pretty well for us, so we’re implementing that here,” the Michigan coach noted.

“We have a bunch of players that were bought in and very willing to go to work. Had an outstanding winter conditioning cycle — eight-week cycle — in the weight room and really made some great strength gains. Now, we’re wrapping up spring ball, so that’s the second cycle we’ve been in and made a lot of progress there. We’ve got one more practice and then the spring game on Saturday.

“So, really good buy-in from the players. They’ve really embraced what we’re doing, and we’re excited to continue down the road. The third quarter will be the summer conditioning program, and then the fall camp is quarter four and then we get ready for the season. So, we break it up into four quarters, and we’re just about to halftime now.”