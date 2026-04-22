Newsstand: 'Michigan is comfortable if their backup QB has to go in the game'

Tweets Of The Day

The college football world is buzzing about Michigan freshman quarterback Tommy Carr as a backup option following his big spring game performance on Saturday.

“One guy who’s gotten near universal praise this spring, including from the head coach, Kyle Whittingham, is Tommy Carr, the freshman quarterback,” On3’s Andy Staples said. “Nobody’s talking about him as potentially unseating Bryce Underwood or anything like that, but that list we were going to make and the game we’re going to play of, who’s comfortable if their backup QB has to go in the game? It sounds like Michigan is comfortable if their backup QB has to go in the game.”

Michigan's RISING STAR:



"It sounds like Michigan is comfortable if their backup QB has to go in the game."@AndyStaples & @AriWasserman evaluate how Tommy Carr has caught some attention during spring practice, @TheWolverineOn3:https://t.co/albtefbtpp pic.twitter.com/1fuqbnRCjS — Andy & Ari On3 (@AndyAriOn3) April 21, 2026

Five-star Michigan commit Brandon McCoy put up 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Michigan football has partnered with Mott Children’s Hospital.

We're once again proud to partner with @MottChildren on our Drawn to Victory shirts and continue to make these special memories! 💙 pic.twitter.com/B0A2bfbbtI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 21, 2026

Michigan safeties coach Tyler Stockton mic’d up at practice:

Quote Of The Day

“Coaches are really close like a family. And you can feel that, plus it’s a great school in the Big Ten with great history and traditions.”

— Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel Rivals300 receiver Quentin Burrell on visiting Michigan for the spring game

Headlines Of The Day

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Inside Michigan coach Dusty May’s post-title reality: Portal pressure, NIL demands, and what’s next

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: 5-star DL Marcus Fakatou sets spring meeting with Wolverines

• Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Podcast: Michigan legend John Beilein joins to discuss memories, talk Dusty May, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 LB Brayden Bonik clicks with Michigan during first visit

• Steve Wiltfong, Rivals: Prized WR Quentin Burrell on Michigan spring game visit: ‘Coaches are really close like a family’