The Wolverine Football
Newsstand: Michigan commits arrive for Victors Weekend
Tweets Of The Day
It’s Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor — the biggest of the summer official visit weekends for Michigan football.
Commits, including quarterback pledge Kamden Lopati, will be joined by top targets throughout the next few days. Here’s a look at the commits checking in on social media upon arrival.
On Thursday, Michigan landed four-star edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi. More from The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell:
The Rivals300 recruit picked the Wolverines over Penn State and Minnesota after an accelerated recruiting process with the program that began just six weeks ago.
Emedobi picked up his Michigan offer May 5, just weeks before his previously full official visit slate kicked off. He ended up canceling a trip to Notre Dame in favor of an OV with U-M. The Wolverines surged into contention for the No. 265 recruit in the country almost immediately.
He committed to the program on the Rivals YouTube Channel over the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers. Texas Tech, Illinois and Indiana also offered the No. 23 edge rusher in the country over the past six months after his breakout junior season.
The 6-2, 214-pound defensive lineman from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop High didn’t start playing football until last fall, but he recorded 21 tackles for loss as a junior and started to rack up the Power Four scholarships.
Michigan may add jersey patches as a new source of revenue, athletic director Warde Manuel said in a message to supporters.
A look at Michigan’s recent NBA Draft success.
Quote Of The Day
“Super individualized stuff, playing out of advantages, disadvantages, putting the ball on the floor, driving close-outs, making decisions. Really in-game similar stuff. Just making fast decisions. Putting the ball on the floor.”
— Michigan basketball freshman forward Quinn Costello to The Wolverine on what he’s worked on this offseason ahead of his first campaign with the Wolverines
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: What ‘positionless’ Michigan forward Quinn Costello has been working on, his scouting report on Brandon McCoy
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Who’s Next? 5 Michigan commitment candidates from Victors Weekend
• MrSharkFB and NotTom, The Wolverine: Analysis: Another look at Michigan D.C. Jay Hill’s scheme – pass rush, more
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: Michigan’s Trey McKenney excited about bigger role, emergence as leader — ‘We know what it feels like to be a champion, what it took to get there’
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan AD Warde Manuel hints jersey patches, Big House ads coming: ‘We must look at new, innovative revenue streams’