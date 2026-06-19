Newsstand: Michigan commits arrive for Victors Weekend

Tweets Of The Day

It’s Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor — the biggest of the summer official visit weekends for Michigan football.

Commits, including quarterback pledge Kamden Lopati, will be joined by top targets throughout the next few days. Here’s a look at the commits checking in on social media upon arrival.

Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati checking in for his official visit! pic.twitter.com/L93EsBrjsp — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 19, 2026

Top 100 WR commit Quentin Burrell and 3 ⭐️ OL commit Louis Esposito have arrived at Michigan for their Victors Weekend official visits.



Time for the cookie cakes to shine.



Long trip for Espo, glad he made it in. pic.twitter.com/nQPMcxcdWK — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 18, 2026

Michigan’s commits are continuing to arrive in Ann Arbor for Victors Weekend!



– Top 100 OT Jakari Lipsey

– Rivals300 EDGE Jayce Brewer

-Rivals300 CB Darius Johnson

– Rivals300 S Tavares Harrington pic.twitter.com/3sNLWopq7E — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 19, 2026

On Thursday, Michigan landed four-star edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi. More from The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell:

The Rivals300 recruit picked the Wolverines over Penn State and Minnesota after an accelerated recruiting process with the program that began just six weeks ago.

Emedobi picked up his Michigan offer May 5, just weeks before his previously full official visit slate kicked off. He ended up canceling a trip to Notre Dame in favor of an OV with U-M. The Wolverines surged into contention for the No. 265 recruit in the country almost immediately.

He committed to the program on the Rivals YouTube Channel over the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers. Texas Tech, Illinois and Indiana also offered the No. 23 edge rusher in the country over the past six months after his breakout junior season.

The 6-2, 214-pound defensive lineman from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop High didn’t start playing football until last fall, but he recorded 21 tackles for loss as a junior and started to rack up the Power Four scholarships.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 EDGE chose the Wolverines over Minnesota and Penn State



“I deserve it.”⁰⁰https://t.co/RMsEZvsko8 pic.twitter.com/rEqTAtzjxm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2026

Michigan may add jersey patches as a new source of revenue, athletic director Warde Manuel said in a message to supporters.

In an email sent out on Thursday evening, Michigan AD Warde Manuel suggests the long-standing tradition of an ad-free Big House could come to an end.



'We must look at new, innovative revenue streams'https://t.co/mIDCX7Se6g pic.twitter.com/MWMCdD86LE — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) June 18, 2026

A look at Michigan’s recent NBA Draft success.

Since 2011, U-M has produced 18 NBA Draft picks, including 12 first-round selections and four lottery picks. #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/uSB7YhCtnP — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 18, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Super individualized stuff, playing out of advantages, disadvantages, putting the ball on the floor, driving close-outs, making decisions. Really in-game similar stuff. Just making fast decisions. Putting the ball on the floor.”

— Michigan basketball freshman forward Quinn Costello to The Wolverine on what he’s worked on this offseason ahead of his first campaign with the Wolverines

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: What ‘positionless’ Michigan forward Quinn Costello has been working on, his scouting report on Brandon McCoy

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Who’s Next? 5 Michigan commitment candidates from Victors Weekend

• MrSharkFB and NotTom, The Wolverine: Analysis: Another look at Michigan D.C. Jay Hill’s scheme – pass rush, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: Michigan’s Trey McKenney excited about bigger role, emergence as leader — ‘We know what it feels like to be a champion, what it took to get there’

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan AD Warde Manuel hints jersey patches, Big House ads coming: ‘We must look at new, innovative revenue streams’