Michigan's most athletic position group: 'Freak show ... he's not human ... football doesn't get athletes like that'

CHICAGO — The Michigan Wolverines football defensive line returns only one starter in senior tackle Trey Pierce, who represented the program at Big Ten Media Days. There are a lot of faces that Michigan fans will have to get to know this fall, so let’s get a jump start on it with the defensive ends, some of whom have ridiculous athletic traits.

Senior end John Henry Daley was a first-team All-American by Walter Camp Football with 11.5 sacks in 11 games for the Utes. He suffered an Achilles injury last November but is fully healthy. Getting back to 100-percent health that quickly is surprising in and of itself, and his teammates are in awe watching him train.

“John Henry Daley can bench a house,” Pierce said. “He’s crazy, like sleeper build.

“We always joke about this probably behind his back, but he’s not human. Like, he’s unreal. He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met, and I’m just so happy he’s on our team. I’m so happy he’s on our team.

“If he says he’s fully healthy, I haven’t seen anything that says he’s not. We just had our team conditioning, and he’s racing guys in conditioning. He looks good. He looks really good.”

The strength and conditioning staff has helped healthy players who were already great athletes become even freakier, and a few names are in that bucket, beginning with sophomore defensive end Benny Patterson, who doesn’t have prototypical height for his position at 6-foot-2 but was listed in the spring at 270 pounds and has huge arms.

“I’ve progressed a lot under these strength coaches,” Pierce, who’s as big as a Mack Truck, revealed. “My bench press has gone up a few reps, all that. I’m squatting more than I’ve ever squatted in my life.

“The young guy that sticks out to me the most in the weight room is Benny Patterson. The kid is a freak show. It’s actually ridiculous. He’s probably the biggest bench and squat of the whole D-line — D-tackles and EDGEs. Yeah, freak show.

“I’ve seen Benny do some wild stuff, man. I think the other day, we were just doing our four-rep max, and he hit like 550 [pounds] or something crazy, over 500. Like, he’s ridiculous. And bench presss, I think he easily hit 30 on bench press [for 225 pounds]. He’s huge, but he’s still an EDGE. He’s fast enough to play outside, so he’s a freak show.

“He’s super strong, but he also has that speed component to his game. You see it in the weight room, he squats crazy, benches insane. Benny Patterson is the first person that comes to my mind.”

Then there are two who are much different than Patterson — tall and long, but also fast and twitchy. It’s no coincidence that junior Lugard Edokpayi and freshman Carter Meadows, a five-star recruit who joined the team this summer, played basketball in high school.

“Lugard is another one of those guys you just see coming along and people don’t really know about him yet,” Pierce said. “You’ll definitely find out about him this year. It’s actually unreal how he can play with leverage at that height. He’s 6-7, but he doesn’t play like it. But he does use that length to his advantage. He bats down a ball every practice, at least.

“I’ve seen him get picks. I’ve seen him move in space. It’s actually ridiculous. This is my opinion: Football doesn’t get athletes like that, who are 6-7 and can move like that. They just end up playing basketball. Seeing him out there is actually kind of jarring. Him and Carter, they’re huge. They’re just really tall guys.”

Meadows has only been on campus for eight weeks or so and is already up to 255 pounds, after being listed at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds when he signed with Michigan last December.

“He’s a big boy,” Pierce said. “A big boy who can really move well. I’m excited to see what he does in fall camp, and I can’t want to see him in the pads, see what he an do.”

From the sounds of it, Meadows will likely play a role right away despite his late arrival as a summer enrollee. Pierce believes he has what it takes.

“It’s super tough, but I’ve seen guys do it, seen guys succeed in it and I think Carter has what it takes,” Pierce noted.