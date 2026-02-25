Michigan experience prepared Rayshaun Benny for NFL: 'I wouldn't trade it for the world'

Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny flipped from Michigan State to U-M on national signing day as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. Given the vastly different trajectories of the two programs, Benny made the right choice, winning three Big Ten championships and a national title during his five-year career in Ann Arbor.

“I had a really good relationship with a lot of people around the building,” Benny, a draft prospect, said at the NFL Combine. “I feel like Michigan had a better after life for me and I would be able to achieve more there.”

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder believes his experience helped prepare him for the professional ranks.

“From my head coach to my coordinators, every thing about Michigan was NFL-ready,” said Benny. “Every day coming into the building, as far as our work ethic, being ready for the next thing and even if you don’t know the next thing, being ready for that.

“I played with a lot of guys, as you know, from Mason [Graham] to KG [Kenneth Grant] to Mazi [Smith]. I had a lot of good people to learn from, model my game after and get good coaching tips from over the past few years. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. That’s a big part of my development is me being able to be around so many great players and see what it looks like to be a first-round pick and just know what it takes.”

Benny has also modeled his game after other NFL players that didn’t go to Michigan.

“[Kansas City Chiefs standout] Chris Jones is one of my favorite D-tackles,” he said. “I like his hand usage. Jalen Carter [of the Philadelphia Eagles], Jeffrey Simmons [of the Tennessee Titans]. I try to look at guys that have a similar stature.”

A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025, posting 35 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a fumble recovery, Benny heard different voices — two head coaches, three coordinators, three position coaches — and was able to take pieces from all of them.

“I had three different position coaches, so it was good for me to be able to hear different perspectives on how to coach and how to learn different things,” the Michigan prospect said. “I pretty much was able to take what I feel was the best solution for me and best outcome for me. It was great to learn from three great coaches, two of them are in the NFL now.”

Benny believes an NFL team will like what they get if they draft him.

“A dawg, somebody that’s going to come to work every day, somebody who’s hungry and wants to prove to them, the organization, myself that I am who I believe I am and I am who they believe I am,” Benny said of what he’ll bring.