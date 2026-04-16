Five Michigan football prospects appear in The Athletic seven-round NFL mock draft

The Athletic analyst Dane Brugler released a seven-round NFL mock draft, and Michigan Wolverines football has five players that checked in, led by edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham in the third round.

If Michigan doesn’t have a player selected in the first two rounds, as is projected, it would be the first time since 2018. That year, offensive lineman Mason Cole was the highest-drafted Wolverine at No. 97 overall in the third round.

If the Wolverines have only five draft picks, it would be the program’s fewest since 2022 (also five).

Here’s a look at the five selections in Brugler’s mock draft:

EDGE Derrick Moore: Third round, No. 70 overall to Cleveland Browns

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Moore was a team captain, Michigan’s MVP and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025. He led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, adding 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Moore did not participate in testing or drills at the NFL Combine in February due to a hamstring injury.

EDGE Jaishawn Barham: Third round, No. 81 overall to Jacksonville Jaguars (from Detroit)

The 6-foot-3 and 1/2, 240-pound Barham played both on and off the ball in college, featuring as an edge rusher at the end of his career. In 2025, the Baltimore, Md., native finished with 32 tackles, 10 TFL and 4 sacks.

At the NFL Combine, Barham ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash.

TE Marlin Klein: Fourth round, No. 121 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers

A team captain, Marlin Klein caught 24 passes for 248 yards and 1 touchdown, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition.

The Cologne, Germany, native clocked a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

LB Jimmy Rolder: Fourth round, No. 122 overall to Atlanta Falcons

Jimmy Rolder enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign at Michigan, with a team-high 73 tackles, including 7 for loss with 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 interception and a fumble recovery. He was named second-team All-Big Ten.

At the NFL Combine, Rolder had a 36” vertical and 9’11” broad jump, while his 7-second 3-cone drill ranked third at his position and 4.26-second 20-yard shuttle checked in fourth.

DT Rayshaun Benny: Fifth round, No. 164 overall to Jacksonville Jaguars

Rayshaun Benny was in the defensive tackle rotation for Michigan for three seasons but finally got his opportunity as a full-time starter in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 296-pounder was a third-team All-Big Ten performer and recorded 35 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 2 pass breakups.

Benny didn’t do any testing but did participate in drills at the combine. At Michigan’s pro day in March, Benny ran a 4.88-second short shuttle and 7.60-second three-cone drill.