Fireworks! Five Michigan recruiting wins over the Fourth of July

For some strange reason, the Fourth of July has become a popular day for recruits to announce their college decisions. This year, Michigan doesn't have any targets slated to announce over the holiday, but there can be surprises in recruiting. The Fourth of July isn't exactly a day when many are on their phones or computers, so some commitments can fall under the radar. Maybe some of them like it that way. Now-legendary Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (now with the Chicago Bears), for example, is all about his business. He comes from a small town in Idaho — Gooding — where there wasn't a lot of fan fare. That's why it took him a while to get big-time offers and he was rated as a three-star recruit by one service, despite clearly being elite.