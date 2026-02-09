Four former Michigan players, three former assistant coaches win Super Bowl LX with Seattle Seahawks

With the Seattle Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots, 29-13, four former Michigan Wolverines football players are world champions — tight end AJ Barner, defensive end Mike Morris, offensive line Olu Oluwatimi and running back Zach Charbonnet, who began his college career at U-M (2019-20) and spent his final two seasons at UCLA (2021-22).

This marks the 12th-straight season in which at least one former Michigan player won the Super Bowl.

One former Michigan player — offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, the Patriots’ starting right guard — was on the losing end.

Former Michigan coaches had their fingerprints all over the 60th edition of the Super Bowl. Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator in 2021, before serving in the same capacity with the Baltimore Ravens from 2022-23 and winning a world title in his second season in charge of the Seahawks. At 38 years old, Macdonald is the third-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, behind Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams, 36) and Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers, 36).

His special teams coordinator, Jay Harbaugh, was also in the limelight, and his unit performed admirably. The Seahawks held New England’s dangerous punt returner, Marcus Jones, who had 3 return touchdowns on the season, to 2 attempts for 4 yards. Kicker Jason Myers scored 17 points — a Super Bowl record at his position — making all 5 of his field goal tries and knocking home 2 extra points. Punter Michael Dickson also pinned the Patriots inside their own 20-yard line on 3 of 7 attempts and had a 55-yard long. Harbaugh was an assistant at Michigan from 2015-23, under his father, head coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s now the head man with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge is the outside linebackers coach with the Seahawks, helping the team generate consistent pressure on Maye. Patriots running backs coach Tony Dews, meanwhile, was the wide receivers coach and punt team coordinator at Michigan from 2008-10.

Barner, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end, scored the game’s first touchdown, putting Seattle up 19-0 with 13:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was one of the few effective Seahawks offensively, along with running back Kenneth Walker III, who earned the game’s MVP honors. Barner hauled in 4 receptions for 54 yards and 1 touchdown on 4 targets. Barner, who began his college career at Indiana, was the team’s second-leading receiver, behind only wideout Cooper Kupp (6 catches, 61 yards).

Starting all 17 games for the No. 1 seed, Barner hauled in 52 catches for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns on 68 targets in the regular season. He was second on the team in receptions and touchdown catches and third in both targets and receiving yards.

The 2022 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Morris logged 3 defensive snaps in the Super Bowl on a Seattle defense that stole the show. The Seahawks held New England to 6.9 yards per pass, a 63-percent completion rate, recorded 6 sacks, notched a fumble recovery and picked off second-year quarterback Drake Maye 2 times.

Oluwatami was in on 3 offensive snaps for a Seattle offense that struggled but did enough to get into field goal range and then score two fourth-quarter touchdowns. He spent the majority of the season as a reserve but started four games.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the 41-6 divisional round victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and was inactive for the NFC championship game and Super Bowl wins. However, he was a big piece of the offense all season, recording 184 carries for 730 yards and a team-best 12 rushing touchdowns. He also reeled in 20 receptions for 144 yards and 7 first downs.

Onwenu started at right guard for the Patriots, and came into the game as the New England offensive line’s leader with a 76.8 overall PFF rating, allowing only 23 pressures and 2 sacks through 20 contests.